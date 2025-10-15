Sandbox SDK is currently in open beta. This means the product is publicly available and ready to use, but we're actively gathering feedback and may make changes based on what we learn.

What to Expect

During the beta period:

API stability - The core API is stable, but we may introduce new features or adjust existing ones based on feedback

- The core API is stable, but we may introduce new features or adjust existing ones based on feedback Production use - You can use Sandbox SDK in production, but be aware of potential changes

- You can use Sandbox SDK in production, but be aware of potential changes Active development - We're continuously improving performance, adding features, and fixing bugs

- We're continuously improving performance, adding features, and fixing bugs Documentation updates - Guides and examples will be refined as we learn from real-world usage

Known Limitations

See Containers Beta Information for current limitations and known issues, as Sandbox SDK inherits the same constraints.

Feedback Wanted

We'd love to hear about your experience with Sandbox SDK:

What are you building?

What features would be most valuable?

What challenges have you encountered?

What instance sizes do you need?

Share your feedback:

GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features

- Report bugs or request features Developer Discord ↗ - Chat with the team and community

- Chat with the team and community Community Forum ↗ - Discuss use cases and best practices

Check the GitHub repository ↗ for the latest updates and upcoming features.