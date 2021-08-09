Build a blog using Nuxt.js and Sanity.io on Cloudflare Pages

In this tutorial, we'll build a blog application using Nuxt.js and Sanity.io and deploy it on Cloudflare Pages. Nuxt.js is a powerful static site generator built on the frontend framework Vue.js, and Sanity.io is a headless CMS tool built for managing your application's data without needing to maintain a database.

​ Creating a new Sanity project

To begin, we'll create a new Sanity project. We'll use one of Sanity's templates, the blog template, but if you'd like to do something differently, you can modify the schema or pick a custom template.

​ Installing Sanity and configuring your dataset

To do this, we'll install the @sanity/cli client from NPM, and create a new project using sanity init :

Installing the Sanity client and creating a new project $ npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init

When you create a Sanity project, you can choose to use one of their pre-defined schemas. Schemas describe the shape of your data in your Sanity dataset -- if you were to start a brand new project, you may choose to initialize the schema from scratch, but for now, select the "Blog" schema.

​ Inspecting your schema

With your project created, you can navigate into the folder and start up the studio locally:

Starting the Sanity studio $ cd my-sanity-project $ sanity start

The Sanity studio is where you can create new records for your dataset. By default, running the studio locally makes it available at localhost:3333 -- go there now and create your author record, as well as a blog post or two!

​ Deploying your dataset

When you're ready to deploy your studio, you can run sanity deploy to choose a unique URL for your studio. This means that you (or anyone else you invite to manage your blog) can access the studio at a yoururl.sanity.studio domain.

Deploying the studio $ sanity deploy

Once you've deployed your Sanity studio, you'll need to go into Sanity's management panel (manage.sanity.io External link icon Open external link), find your project, select "API", and add http://localhost:3000 as an allowed CORS origin for your project. This means that requests that come to your Sanity dataset from your Nuxt application will be whitelisted.

​ Creating a new Nuxt.js project

Next, we'll create a Nuxt.js project. In a new terminal, use create-nuxt-app to set up a new Nuxt project:

Creating a new Nuxt.js project $ npx create-nuxt-app blog

Importantly, you should ensure that you select a rendering mode of "Universal (SSR / SSG)" and a deployment target of "Static (Static/JAMStack hosting)", while going through the setup process.

Once you've completed your project, cd into your new project, and start a local development server by running yarn dev (or, if you chose NPM as your package manager, npm run dev ):

Starting a Nuxt.js development server $ cd blog $ yarn dev

With your Nuxt.js application spun up, it's time to add Sanity's @sanity/nuxt plugin to your Nuxt project:

Adding @nuxt/sanity $ yarn add @nuxtjs/sanity @sanity/client

To configure the plugin in your Nuxt.js application, you will need to provide some configuration details. The easiest way to do this is to copy the sanity.json folder from your studio into your application directory (though there are other methods, too: refer to the @nuxt/sanity documentation External link icon Open external link.

Adding sanity.json $ cp ../my-sanity-project/sanity.json .

Finally, you'll need to add @nuxtjs/sanity as a "build module" in your Nuxt configuration:

nuxt.config.js { buildModules : [ "@nuxtjs/sanity/module" ] }

​ Setting up components

With Sanity configured in your application, you can begin using it to render your blog. We'll set up a few pages to pull data from your Sanity API and render it. Note that if you aren't familiar with Nuxt, it's recommended that you check out the Nuxt guide External link icon Open external link, which will teach you some fundamentals concepts around building applications with Nuxt.

​ Setting up the index page

To begin, we'll update the index page, which will be rendered when we visit the root route ( / ). In pages/index.vue :

pages/index.vue < template > < div class = " container " > < div > < h1 class = " title " > My Blog </ h1 > </ div > < div class = " posts " > < div v-for = " post in posts " :key = " post._id " > < h2 > < a v-bind: href = " post.slug.current " v-text = " post.title " /> </ h2 > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import { groq } from '@nuxtjs/sanity' export default { async asyncData ( { $sanity } ) { const query = groq ` *[_type == "post"] ` const posts = await $sanity . fetch ( query ) return { posts } } , } </ script > < style > .container { margin : 2 rem ; min-height : 100 vh ; } .posts { margin : 2 rem 0 ; } </ style >

Vue SFCs, or single file components, are a unique Vue feature that allow you to combine JavaScript, HTML and CSS into a single file. In pages/index.vue , we provide a template tag, which represents our Vue component.

Importantly, we use the v-for directive to tell Vue to render HTML for each post in an array of posts :

Inspecting the v-for directive < div v-for = " post in posts " :key = " post._id " > < h2 > < a v-bind: href = " post.slug.current " v-text = " post.title " /> </ h2 > </ div >

To populate that posts array, we use the asyncData function, which is provided by Nuxt to make asynchronous calls (e.g. network requests) to populate the page's data.

The $sanity object is provided by the Nuxt + Sanity.js integration as a way to make requests to your Sanity dataset. By calling $sanity.fetch , and passing a query, we can retrieve specific data from our Sanity dataset, and return it as our page's data.

If you haven't used Sanity before, you'll probably be unfamiliar with GROQ, the GRaph Oriented Query language provided by Sanity for interfacing with your dataset. GROQ is a powerful language that allows you to tell the Sanity API what data you want out of your dataset. For our first query, we'll simply tell Sanity to retrieve every object in the dataset with a _type value of post :

A basic GROQ query const query = groq ` *[_type == "post"] ` const posts = await $sanity . fetch ( query )

​ Setting up the blog post page

Our index page renders a link for each blog post in our dataset, using the slug value to set the URL for a blog post. For instance, if I create a blog post called "Hello World" and set the slug to hello-world , my Nuxt application should be able to handle a request to the page /hello-world , and retrieve the corresponding blog post from Sanity.

Nuxt has built-in support for these kind of pages, by creating a new file in pages in the format _slug.vue . In the asyncData function of your page, you can then use the params argument to reference the slug:

pages/_slug.vue < script > export default { async asyncData ( { params , $sanity } ) { console . log ( params ) } } </ script >

With that in mind, we can build pages/_slug.vue to take the incoming slug value, make a query to Sanity to find the matching blog post, and render the post title for the blog post:

pages/_slug.vue < template > < div class = " container " > < div v-if = " post " > < h1 class = " title " v-text = " post.title " /> < div class = " content " > </ div > </ div > < h4 > < a href = " / " > ← Go back </ a > </ h4 > </ div > </ template > < script > import { groq } from '@nuxtjs/sanity' export default { async asyncData ( { params , $sanity } ) { const query = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == " ${ params . slug } "][0] ` const post = await $sanity . fetch ( query ) return { post } } } </ script > < style > .container { margin : 2 rem ; min-height : 100 vh ; } .content { margin : 2 rem 0 ; max-width : 38 rem ; } p { margin : 1 rem 0 ; } </ style >

When visiting, for instance, /hello-world , Nuxt will take the incoming slug hello-world , and make a GROQ query to Sanity for any objects with a _type of post , as well as a slug that matches the value /hello-world . From that set, we can get the first object in the array (using the array index operator you'd find in JavaScript -- [0] ) and set it as post in our page data.

​ Rendering content for a blog post

We've rendered the post title for our blog, but we're still missing the content of the blog post itself. To render this, we'll need to import the sanity-blocks-vue-component External link icon Open external link package, which takes Sanity's Portable Text External link icon Open external link format and renders it as a Vue component.

First, install the NPM package:

Add sanity-blocks-vue-component package $ yarn add sanity-blocks-vue-component

Once the package is installed, create plugins/sanity-blocks.js , which will import the component and register it as the Vue component block-content :

plugins/sanity-blocks.js import Vue from "vue" ; import BlockContent from "sanity-blocks-vue-component" ; Vue . component ( "block-content" , BlockContent ) ;

In your Nuxt config, nuxt.config.js , import that file as part of the plugins directive:

nuxt.config.js { plugins : [ "@/plugins/sanity-blocks.js" ] }

In pages/_slug.vue , you can now use the <block-content> component to render your content! This takes the format of a custom HTML component, and takes three arguments: :blocks , which indicates what to render (in our case, child ), v-for , which accepts an iterator of where to get child from (in our case, post.body ), and :key , which helps Vue keep track of state rendering External link icon Open external link by providing a unique value for each post: that is, the _id value.

pages/_slug.vue < template > < div class = " container " > < div v-if = " post " > < h1 class = " title " v-text = " post.title " /> < div class = " content " > < block-content :blocks = " child " v-for = " child in post.body " :key = " child._id " /> </ div > </ div > < h4 > < a href = " / " > ← Go back </ a > </ h4 > </ div > </ template > < script > import { groq } from '@nuxtjs/sanity' export default { async asyncData ( { params , $sanity } ) { const query = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == " ${ params . slug } "][0] ` const post = await $sanity . fetch ( query ) return { post } } } </ script > < style > .container { margin : 2 rem ; min-height : 100 vh ; } .content { margin : 2 rem 0 ; max-width : 38 rem ; } p { margin : 1 rem 0 ; } </ style >

In pages/index.vue , we can also use the block-content component to render a summary of the content, by taking the first block in your blog post content and rendering it:

pages/index.vue < template > < div class = " container " > < div > < h1 class = " title " > My Blog </ h1 > </ div > < div class = " posts " > < div v-for = " post in posts " :key = " post._id " > < h2 > < a v-bind: href = " post.slug.current " v-text = " post.title " /> </ h2 > < div class = " summary " > < block-content :blocks = " post.body[0] " v-bind: key = " post.body[0]._id " v-if = " post.body.length " /> </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import { groq } from '@nuxtjs/sanity' export default { async asyncData ( { $sanity } ) { const query = groq ` *[_type == "post"] ` const posts = await $sanity . fetch ( query ) return { posts } } , } </ script > < style > .container { margin : 2 rem ; min-height : 100 vh ; } .posts { margin : 2 rem 0 ; } .summary { margin-top : 0.5 rem ; } </ style >

There's many other things inside of your blog schema that you can add to your project. As an exercise, consider one of the following to dig in and continue to develop your understanding of how to build with a headless CMS:

Create pages/authors.vue , and render a list of authors (similar to pages/index.vue , but for objects with _type == "author" )

, and render a list of authors (similar to , but for objects with ) Read the Sanity docs on using references in GROQ External link icon Open external link , and use it to render author information in a blog post page

​ Publishing with Cloudflare Pages

Publishing your project with Cloudflare Pages is an easy, two-step process: first, push your project to GitHub, and then in the Cloudflare Pages UI, set up a new project based on that GitHub repository. Pages will deploy a new version of your site each time you publish, and will even set up preview deployments whenever you open a new pull request.

To push your project to GitHub, create a new repo External link icon Open external link, and follow the instructions to push your local Git repository to GitHub.

Once you've pushed your project to GitHub, go to the Pages UI, and create a new project. When asked for your project's build configuration, just choose "Nuxt" -- Pages will set the correct fields for you automatically.

When your site has been deployed, you'll receive a unique URL to view it in production.

In order to automatically deploy your project when your Sanity.io data changes, you can use Deploy Hooks. Create a new Deploy Hook URL in your Pages project settings. In your Sanity project's Settings page, find the Webhooks section, and add the Deploy Hook URL, as seen below:

Now, when you make a change to your Sanity.io dataset, Sanity will make a request to your unique Deploy Hook URL, which will begin a new Cloudflare Pages deploy. By doing this, your Pages application will remain up-to-date as you add new blog posts, or edit existing ones.

Congrats, you've deployed your own blog, powered by Nuxt, Sanity.io, and Cloudflare Pages. You can find the source code for both codebases on GitHub:

If you enjoyed this tutorial, you may be interested in learning how you can use Cloudflare Workers, our powerful serverless function platform, to augment your existing site. Check out the tutorial to learn more!