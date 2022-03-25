Add an HTML form with Formspree

Almost every website, whether it is a simple HTML portfolio page or a complex JavaScript application, will need a form to collect user data. Formspree External link icon Open external link is a back-end service that handles form processing and storage, allowing developers to include forms on their website without writing server-side code or functions.

In this tutorial, you will create a <form> using plain HTML and CSS and add it to a static HTML website hosted on Cloudflare Pages. Refer to the Get started guide to familiarize yourself with the platform. You will use Formspree to collect the submitted data and send out email notifications when new submissions arrive, without requiring any JavaScript or back-end coding.

To begin, create a new GitHub repository External link icon Open external link . Then create a new local directory on your machine, initialize git, and attach the GitHub location as a remote destination:

$ mkdir new-project $ cd new-project $ git init $ git remote add origin [email protected] : / .git $ git branch -M main

You may now begin working in the new-project directory you created.

​​ The website markup

You will only be using plain HTML for this example project. The home page will include a Contact Us form that accepts a name, email address, and message. The form code is adapted from the HTML Forms tutorial. For a more in-depth explanation of how HTML forms work and additional learning resources, refer to the HTML Forms tutorial .

The form code:

< form method = " POST " action = " / " > < label for = " name " > Full Name </ label > < input id = " name " type = " text " name = " name " pattern = " [A-Za-z]+ " required /> < label for = " email " > Email Address </ label > < input id = " email " type = " email " name = " email " required /> < label for = " message " > Message </ label > < textarea id = " message " name = " message " required > </ textarea > < button type = " submit " > Submit </ button > </ form >

The action attribute determines where the form data is sent. You will update this later to send form data to Formspree. All <input> tags must have a unique name in order to capture the user’s data. The for and id values must match in order to link the <label> with the corresponding <input> for accessibility tools like screen readers. Refer to the HTML Forms tutorial on how to build an HTML form.

To add this form to your website, first, create a public/index.html in your project directory. The public directory should contain all front-end assets, and the index.html file will serve as the home page for the website.

Copy and paste the following content into your public/index.html file, which includes the above form:

< html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " utf8 " /> < title > Form Demo </ title > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width,initial-scale=1 " /> </ head > < body > < form method = " POST " action = " / " > < label for = " name " > Full Name </ label > < input id = " name " type = " text " name = " name " pattern = " [A-Za-z]+ " required /> < label for = " email " > Email Address </ label > < input id = " email " type = " email " name = " email " required /> < label for = " message " > Message </ label > < textarea id = " message " name = " message " required > </ textarea > < button type = " submit " > Submit </ button > </ form > </ body > </ html >

Now you have an HTML document containing a Contact Us form with several fields for the user to fill out. However, you have not yet set the action attribute to a server that can handle the form data. You will do this in the next section of this tutorial. GitHub Repository The source code for this example is available on GitHub External link icon Open external link . It is a live Pages application with a live demo External link icon Open external link available, too.

​​ The Formspree back end

The HTML form is complete, however, when the user submits this form, the data will be sent in a POST request to the / URL. No server exists to process the data at that URL, so it will cause an error. To fix that, create a new Formspree form, and copy its unique URL into the form’s action .

To create a Formspree form, sign up for an account on Formspree External link icon Open external link .