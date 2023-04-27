Language support and tools

Cloudflare Pages’ build environment has broad support for a variety of languages, such as Ruby, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Go.

If you need to use a specific version of a language, (for example, Node.js or Ruby) you can specify it by providing an associated environment variable in your build configuration, or setting the relevant file in your source code.

In the following table, review the preinstalled versions for tools included in the Cloudflare Pages build environment, and how to override them as relevant:

v1 Language Default version Supported versions Environment variable File Clojure Elixir 1.7 1.7 only Emacs 25 25 only Erlang 21 21 only Go 1.14.4 Any version GO_VERSION Java 8 8 only Node.js 12.18.0 Any version NODE_VERSION .nvmrc , .node-version PHP 5.6 5.6, 7.2, 7.4 only PHP_VERSION Python 2.7 2.7, 3.5, 3.7 only PYTHON_VERSION runtime.txt , Pipfile Ruby 2.7.1 Any version between 2.6.2 and 2.7.5 RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version Swift 5.2.5 Any 5.x version SWIFT_VERSION .swift-version .NET 3.1.302

Many common tools have been preinstalled in the Cloudflare Pages build environment. The environment variable available for overriding the preinstalled version is specified in the following table, as available:

v1 Tool Default version Supported versions Environment variable Boot 2.5.2 2.5.2 Bower Cask Composer Doxygen 1.8.6 Emacs 25 Gutenberg (requires environment variable) Any version GUTENBERG_VERSION Hugo 0.54.0 Any version HUGO_VERSION GNU Make 3.8.1 ImageMagick 6.7.7 jq 1.5 Leiningen OptiPNG 0.6.4 NPM Corresponds with Node.js version Any version NPM_VERSION pip Corresponds with Python version Pipenv Latest version sqlite3 3.11.0 Yarn 1.22.4 Any version from 0.2.0 to 1.22.19 YARN_VERSION Zola (requires environment variable) Any version from 0.5.0 and up ZOLA_VERSION

If you want to set a specific version of a framework your Cloudflare Pages project is using, note that Pages will respect your package manager of choice during your build process. For example, if you use Gatsby, your package.json should indicate a version of the gatsby npm package, which will be installed using npm install as your project builds on Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Build environment

Cloudflare Pages builds are run in a gVisor container.