GitHub integration

We support connecting Cloudflare Pages to your GitHub repositories to look for new changes to your project.

​ Custom branches

If you have a custom Git workflow that makes use of specific branches for representing your "production" build of your project, you can specify a custom branch when creating (or managing an existing) Cloudflare Pages project.

For instance, imagine that you merge new code into the main branch, and when it's time to deploy your project, you merge a set of commits into the production branch. In the Cloudflare Pages UI, you can set the default branch to production .

In fact, you can also use preview deployments to get a glimpse at how the new version of your project looks before even merging to production . To do this, enable preview deployments, and you'll be able to access a deployed version of your main branch, or whatever other branches exist, whether created manually or via pull requests.

​ Organizational access

When authorizing Cloudflare Pages to access your GitHub account, you can also specify access to organizations that you belong to on GitHub. This means that you can deploy projects to Cloudflare Pages from your open-source team, company, or side project.

​ Removing access to your GitHub account

You can remove Cloudflare Pages' access to your GitHub account by viewing the "Applications" page External link icon Open external link on GitHub. Note that removing access to GitHub will also disable new builds, though the last build of your site will continue to be hosted via Cloudflare Pages.

​ Pausing Automatic Builds

By default, Cloudflare Pages automatically builds and deploys a project whenever its repository receives new commits. You can pause this behavior to keep your website at a particular version and manually deploy new versions when desired.

To pause automatic deployments, go to the Pages project's settings and select the "Builds & deployments" navigation panel. Near the bottom of the page is a "Pause deployments" button.

Clicking the button will present a confirmation dialog and, once confirmed, the pause button will be replaced with a "Resume deployments" button. While paused, your "Deployments" list will present a banner message, reminding you that automatic deployments are not enabled.