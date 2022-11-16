TypeScript
Pages Functions supports TypeScript. You can author any files in your
functions/ directory with a
.ts extension instead of a
.js extension to start taking advantage of TypeScript.
The runtime types can be added to your project by installing the following:
$ npm install --save-dev typescript @cloudflare/workers-types
And then configured by creating a
functions/tsconfig.json file:
functions/tsconfig.json
{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "esnext", "module": "esnext", "lib": ["esnext"], "types": ["@cloudflare/workers-types"] }
}
If you already have a tsconfig.json at the root of your project, you may wish to explicitly exclude the functions directory to avoid conflicts:
tsconfig.json
{ "include": ["src/**/*"], "exclude": ["functions/**/*"], "compilerOptions": {
}
}
Pages Functions themselves can be typed using the
PagesFunction type. This type accepts an Env parameter. You can use it like so:
interface Env { KV: KVNamespace;
}
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => { const value = await context.env.KV.get(‘example’); return new Response(value);
}