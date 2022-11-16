TypeScript

Pages Functions supports TypeScript. You can author any files in your functions/ directory with a .ts extension instead of a .js extension to start taking advantage of TypeScript.

The runtime types can be added to your project by installing the following:

$ npm install --save-dev typescript @cloudflare/workers-types

And then configured by creating a functions/tsconfig.json file:

functions/tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "esnext" , "module" : "esnext" , "lib" : [ "esnext" ] , "types" : [ "@cloudflare/workers-types" ] } }

If you already have a tsconfig.json at the root of your project, you may wish to explicitly exclude the functions directory to avoid conflicts:

tsconfig.json { "include" : [ "src/**/*" ] , "exclude" : [ "functions/**/*" ] , "compilerOptions" : { } }

Pages Functions themselves can be typed using the PagesFunction type. This type accepts an Env parameter. You can use it like so: