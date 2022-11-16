Advanced mode

In some cases, the built-in file path based routing and middleware system is not desirable for existing applications. You may already have a Worker that is fairly complex and/or would be tedious to splice it up into Pages' file-based routing system. For these cases, Pages offers developers the ability to define a _worker.js file in the output directory of your Pages project.

When using a _worker.js file, the entire /functions directory is ignored – this includes its routing and middleware characteristics. Instead, the _worker.js file is deployed as is and must be written using the Module Worker syntax. If you have never used Module syntax, refer to the JavaScript modules blog post to learn more External link icon Open external link . Using Module Workers enables JavaScript frameworks to generate a Worker as part of the Pages output directory contents.

Your custom Module Worker will assume full control of all incoming HTTP requests to your domain. Because of this, your custom Worker is required to make and/or forward requests to your project’s static assets.

JavaScript TypeScript _worker.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/api/' ) ) { return new Response ( 'Ok' ) ; } return env . ASSETS . fetch ( request ) ; } , } interface Env { ASSETS : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/api/' ) ) { return new Response ( 'Ok' ) ; } return env . ASSETS . fetch ( request ) ; } , }

The env.ASSETS.fetch() function will allow you to send the user to a modified path which is defined through the url parameter. env is the object that contains your environment variables and bindings. ASSETS is a default Function binding that allows communication between your Function and Pages' asset serving resource. fetch() calls to Pages' asset-serving resource and serves the requested asset. Your custom Module Worker is required to forward requests to static assets. Failure to do so will result in broken and/or unwanted behavior because your website’s contents will not be served if you do not serve it.