Early Hints

Early Hints help the browser to load webpages faster. Early Hints is enabled automatically on all pages.dev domains. To enable Early Hints for your custom domains:

Log in to Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Speed > Optimization. Turn on the Early Hints toggle.

Early Hints automatically caches any preload External link icon Open external link and preconnect External link icon Open external link type Link headers External link icon Open external link to send as Early Hints to the browser. The hints are sent to the browser before the full response is prepared, and the browser can figure out how to load the webpage faster for the end user. There are two ways to create these Link headers in Pages:

Early Hints can be created with either of the two methods detailed below.

​​ 1. Configure your _headers file

Create custom headers using the _headers file. For example, if you include a particular stylesheet on your /blog/ section of your website, you can create the following rule:

_headers /blog/* Link: </styles.css>; rel=preload; as=stylesheet

Pages will then attach this Link: </styles.css>; rel=preload; as=stylesheet header. Early Hints will then emit this header as an Early Hint once cached.

​​ 2. Automatic Link header generation

In order to make the authoring experience easier, Pages also automatically generates Link headers from any <link> HTML elements with any of the following attributes:

href

as

rel ( preload or preconnect )

<link> elements which contain any other additional attributes (for example, fetchpriority , crossorigin or data-do-not-generate-a-link-header ) will not be used to generate Link headers in order to prevent accidentally losing any custom prioritization logic that would otherwise be dropped as an Early Hint.

This allows you to directly create Early Hints as you are writing your document, without needing to alternate between your HTML and _headers file.

/blog/index.html < html > < head > < link rel = " preload " href = " /style.css " as = " stylesheet " /> < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " /style.css " /> </ head > </ html >

​​ Disable automatic Link header generation Automatic Link header

Automatic Link header generation should not have any negative performance impact on your website. If you need to disable this feature, contact us by letting us know about your circumstance in our Discord server External link icon Open external link .

Remove any automatically generated Link headers by adding the following to your _headers file: