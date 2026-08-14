Early Hints

Overview Availability Enable Early Hints Generate Early Hints Emit Early Hints

When a browser requests a page, the origin server takes time to prepare the full response. Early Hints uses this wait time to send the browser a preliminary 103 response containing Link headers that tell the browser which assets it will need. The browser can start loading those assets before the full response arrives, which speeds up page loads.

Early Hints is defined in RFC 8297 ↗ as a new HTTP status code ( 103 Early Hints ). Cloudflare caches and serves these 103 responses with Link headers from your HTML pages, reducing user-perceived latency.

Note Early Hints is currently only supported over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3.

For more information about Early Hints, refer to the Cloudflare ↗ and Google Chrome ↗ blogs.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Enable Early Hints

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Speed > Settings page. Go to Settings ↗ Go to the Content Optimization tab. For Early Hints, toggle the switch to On.

Generate Early Hints

Early Hints are only generated and cached:

For URIs with .html , .htm , or .php file extensions, or no file extension

, , or file extensions, or no file extension On 200, 301, or 302 response return codes

When the response contains link headers ↗ with preconnect or preload rel types, such as Link: </img/preloaded.png>; rel=preload

Note Early Hints cache entries are keyed by request URI and ignore query strings.

Emit Early Hints

Cloudflare will asynchronously look up and emit a cached 103 Early Hints response ahead of a main response.

Currently, only certain browser versions will take action to preload or preconnect on receiving Early Hints, such as Google Chrome M94 and higher. Instructions for running WebPageTest to experiment with compatible client browsers can be found in the blog post ↗.

Additionally, keep the following in mind: