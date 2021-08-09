Build configuration

You may tell Cloudflare Pages how your site needs to be built as well as where its output files will be located.

​ Build commands and directories

You should provide a build command to tell Cloudflare Pages how to build your application. For projects not listed here, consider reading the tool's documentation or framework, and submit a pull request to add it here.

Build directories indicates where your project's build command outputs the built version of your Cloudflare Pages site. Often, this defaults to the industry-standard public , but you may find that you need to customize it.

​ Framework presets

Cloudflare maintains a list of build configurations for popular frameworks and tools. These are accessible during project creation. Below are some standard build commands and directories for popular frameworks and tools.

If you are not using a framework, you may input exit 0 into the Build command field.

Framework/tool Build command Build output directory Angular (Angular CLI) ng build dist Brunch brunch build --production public Docusaurus npm run build build Eleventy eleventy _site Ember.js ember build dist Expo expo build:web web-build Gatsby gatsby build public GitBook gitbook build _book Gridsome gridsome build dist Hugo hugo public Jekyll jekyll build _site Mkdocs mkdocs build site Next.js (Static HTML Export) next build && next export out Nuxt.js nuxt generate dist Pelican pelican $content [-s settings.py] output React (create-react-app) npm run build build React Static react-static build dist Slate ./deploy.sh build Svelte npm run build public Umi umi build dist Vue npm run build public VuePress vuepress build $directory $directory/.vuepress/dist

​ Environment variables

If your project makes use of environment variables to build your site, you can provide custom environment variables via the Pages UI.

The following system environment variables are injected by default (but can be overridden):

Environment Variable Injected value Example use-case CF_PAGES 1 Changing build behaviour when run on Pages vs locally CF_PAGES_COMMIT_SHA <sha1-hash-of-current-commit> Passing current commit ID to error reporting e.g. Sentry CF_PAGES_BRANCH <branch-name-of-current-deployment> Customising build based on branch e.g. disabling debug logging on production

Cloudflare Pages' build environment has broad support for a variety of languages, such as Ruby, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Go (and many more).

If you need to use a specific version of a language, (e.g., Node.js or Ruby) you can specify it by providing an associated environment variable in your build configuration, or setting the relevant file in your source code.

Here are the pinned versions for tools included in the Cloudflare Workers build environment, and how to override them as relevant:

Framework Default version Environment variable File Elixir 1.7 Erlang 21 Go 1.12 GO_VERSION Java 8 Node.js 12.18.0 NODE_VERSION .nvmrc , .node-version PHP 5.6 PHP_VERSION Python 2.7 PYTHON_VERSION runtime.txt , Pipfile Ruby 2.6.2 RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version .NET 3.1.302

Many common tools have been pre-installed as well. The environment variable available for overriding the pinned version is specified, as available:

Tools Notes Environment variable Boot Cask Composer Doxygen Version 1.8.6 Emacs 25 Gutenberg (requires environment variable) GUTENBERG_VERSION Hugo Version 0.54 HUGO_VERSION GNU Make Version 3.8.1 ImageMagick Version 6.7.7 jq Version 1.5 Leiningen OptiPNG Version 0.6.4 NPM Corresponds with NPM version NPM_VERSION pip Corresponds with Python version Pipenv Latest version Yarn Version 1.13.0 YARN_VERSION Zola (requires environment variable) ZOLA_VERSION