Build configuration
You may tell Cloudflare Pages how your site needs to be built as well as where its output files will be located.
Build commands and directories
You should provide a build command to tell Cloudflare Pages how to build your application. For projects not listed here, consider reading the tool's documentation or framework, and submit a pull request to add it here.
Build directories indicates where your project's build command outputs the built version of your Cloudflare Pages site. Often, this defaults to the industry-standard
public, but you may find that you need to customize it.
Framework presets
Cloudflare maintains a list of build configurations for popular frameworks and tools. These are accessible during project creation. Below are some standard build commands and directories for popular frameworks and tools.
If you are not using a framework, you may input
exit 0 into the Build command field.
|Framework/tool
|Build command
|Build output directory
|Angular (Angular CLI)
ng build
dist
|Brunch
brunch build --production
public
|Docusaurus
npm run build
build
|Eleventy
eleventy
_site
|Ember.js
ember build
dist
|Expo
expo build:web
web-build
|Gatsby
gatsby build
public
|GitBook
gitbook build
_book
|Gridsome
gridsome build
dist
|Hugo
hugo
public
|Jekyll
jekyll build
_site
|Mkdocs
mkdocs build
site
|Next.js (Static HTML Export)
next build && next export
out
|Nuxt.js
nuxt generate
dist
|Pelican
pelican $content [-s settings.py]
output
|React (create-react-app)
npm run build
build
|React Static
react-static build
dist
|Slate
./deploy.sh
build
|Svelte
npm run build
public
|Umi
umi build
dist
|Vue
npm run build
public
|VuePress
vuepress build $directory
$directory/.vuepress/dist
Environment variables
If your project makes use of environment variables to build your site, you can provide custom environment variables via the Pages UI.
The following system environment variables are injected by default (but can be overridden):
|Environment Variable
|Injected value
|Example use-case
CF_PAGES
1
|Changing build behaviour when run on Pages vs locally
CF_PAGES_COMMIT_SHA
<sha1-hash-of-current-commit>
|Passing current commit ID to error reporting e.g. Sentry
CF_PAGES_BRANCH
<branch-name-of-current-deployment>
|Customising build based on branch e.g. disabling debug logging on
production
Language support and tools
Cloudflare Pages' build environment has broad support for a variety of languages, such as Ruby, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Go (and many more).
If you need to use a specific version of a language, (e.g., Node.js or Ruby) you can specify it by providing an associated environment variable in your build configuration, or setting the relevant file in your source code.
Here are the pinned versions for tools included in the Cloudflare Workers build environment, and how to override them as relevant:
|Framework
|Default version
|Environment variable
|File
|Elixir
|1.7
|Erlang
|21
|Go
|1.12
GO_VERSION
|Java
|8
|Node.js
|12.18.0
NODE_VERSION
.nvmrc,
.node-version
|PHP
|5.6
PHP_VERSION
|Python
|2.7
PYTHON_VERSION
runtime.txt,
Pipfile
|Ruby
|2.6.2
RUBY_VERSION
.ruby-version
|.NET
|3.1.302
Many common tools have been pre-installed as well. The environment variable available for overriding the pinned version is specified, as available:
|Tools
|Notes
|Environment variable
|Boot
|Cask
|Composer
|Doxygen
|Version 1.8.6
|Emacs
|25
|Gutenberg
|(requires environment variable)
GUTENBERG_VERSION
|Hugo
|Version 0.54
HUGO_VERSION
|GNU Make
|Version 3.8.1
|ImageMagick
|Version 6.7.7
|jq
|Version 1.5
|Leiningen
|OptiPNG
|Version 0.6.4
|NPM
|Corresponds with NPM version
NPM_VERSION
|pip
|Corresponds with Python version
|Pipenv
|Latest version
|Yarn
|Version 1.13.0
YARN_VERSION
|Zola
|(requires environment variable)
ZOLA_VERSION
If you want to set a specific version of a framework your Cloudflare Pages project is using, note that Pages will respect your package manager of choice during your build process. For example, if you use Gatsby.js, your
package.json should indicate a version of the
gatsby npm package, which will be installed using
npm install as your project builds on Cloudflare Pages.