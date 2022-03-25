Deploy a Svelte site

Svelte External link icon Open external link is an increasingly popular, open-source framework for building user interfaces and web applications. Unlike most frameworks, Svelte is primarily a compiler that converts your component code into efficient JavaScript that surgically updates the DOM when your application state changes.

In this guide, you will create a new Svelte application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use SvelteKit External link icon Open external link , the official Svelte framework for building web applications of all sizes. Note: At this guide’s time of publication, SvelteKit is still in beta. However, the Svelte team is confident that the steps below are stable. This guide will be updated as needed, both during and after the beta phase.

​​ Setting up a new project

Create a new project by running the npm init External link icon Open external link command in your terminal, giving it a title:

During init , SvelteKit will prompt you for customization choices. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Choose the option that is ideal for your project.

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Related resources:

​​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo> $ git branch -M main $ git add -A $ git commit -m "initial commit" $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory build Environment Variables NODE_VERSION: 14

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain. Important: SvelteKit requires Node.js v14.x or later to build successfully. You must expand the Environment Variables (advanced) section and add a NODE_VERSION variable with a value of 14 or greater.

​​ SvelteKit Configuration

By default, SvelteKit prepares our project with the assumption that it will deployed to a Node.js server. This is not appropriate for this tutorial, but luckily SvelteKit is flexible and has a ready-made “adapter” for your needs. A few, easy changes have to be made.

First, install the @sveltejs/adapter-static External link icon Open external link package:

Then, in the svelte.config.js file, update the adapter selection:

+ + import adapter from '@sveltejs/adapter-static'; + + /** @type {import('@sveltejs/kit').Config} */ const config = { kit: { + + adapter: adapter(), // ... truncated ... target: '#svelte' } }; export default config;

Important: Remember to commit and push these changes to your GitHub repository.

​​ Finalize Setup

After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.

You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments , which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide .

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Svelte site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .