Deploy a Svelte site
Svelte is an increasingly popular, open-source framework for building user interfaces and web applications. Unlike most frameworks, Svelte is primarily a compiler that converts your component code into efficient JavaScript that surgically updates the DOM when your application state changes.
In this guide, you will create a new Svelte application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
You will use
SvelteKit, the official Svelte framework for building web applications of all sizes.
Setting up a new project
Create a new project by running the
npm init command in your terminal, giving it a title:
$ npm init svelte@next my-svelte-app$ cd my-svelte-app
During
init, SvelteKit will prompt you for customization choices. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Choose the option that is ideal for your project.
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
# Setup the local repository$ git init$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo>$ git branch -M main
# Commit all initial files$ git add -A$ git commit -m "initial commit"
# Send commit to new GitHub repo$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.
You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.
Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
build
|Environment Variables
NODE_VERSION: 14
Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository's name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your
*.pages.dev subdomain.
SvelteKit Configuration
By default, SvelteKit prepares our project with the assumption that it will deployed to a Node.js server. This is not appropriate for this tutorial, but luckily SvelteKit is flexible and has a ready-made "adapter" for your needs. A few, easy changes have to be made.
First, remove the
@sveltejs/adapter-node dependency and install the
@sveltejs/adapter-static package instead:
$ npm uninstall @sveltejs/adapter-node$ npm install @sveltejs/adapter-static@next --save-dev
Then, in the
svelte.config.cjs file, update the adapter selection:
const sveltePreprocess = require('svelte-preprocess');--const node = require('@sveltejs/adapter-node');const pkg = require('./package.json');
module.exports = { // ... truncated ... kit: {-- adapter: node(),++ adapter: require('@sveltejs/adapter-static')(), // ... truncated ... }};
Finalize Setup
After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.
You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.
Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.
Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Svelte site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.