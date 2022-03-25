Deploy a React application
React is a popular framework for building reactive and powerful front-end applications, built by the open-source team at Facebook.
In this guide, you will create a new React application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use
create-react-app, a batteries-included tool for generating new React applications.
Setting up a new project
Create a new project using
npx, giving it the title
my-react-app in your terminal.
$ npx create-react-app my-react-app
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Related resources:
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments** section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
build
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
create-react-app, your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your React application, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your React site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .