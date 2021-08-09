Deploy a Next.js site
Next.js is an open-source React framework for creating websites and apps. In this guide, you will create a new Next.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Creating a new project
Create a new project using
npx by running the following command in your terminal:
$ npx create-next-app
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo$ git branch -M main$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
out
Your
build command in
package.json should build and export your Next.js application, like this:
{ "scripts": { "build": "next build && next export" }}
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
next, your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Next.js site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
