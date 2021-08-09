Deploy a Next.js site

Next.js is an open-source React framework for creating websites and apps. In this guide, you will create a new Next.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​ Creating a new project

Create a new project using npx by running the following command in your terminal:

$ npx create-next-app

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory out

Your build command in package.json should build and export your Next.js application, like this:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "next build && next export" } }

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing next , your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Next.js site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Next.js site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.