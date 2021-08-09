Deploy a Jekyll site

Jekyll is an open-source framework for creating websites, based around Markdown with Liquid templates. In this guide, you will create a new Jekyll application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You use the jekyll CLI to create a new Jekyll site.

If you have an existing Jekyll site on GitHub Pages, refer to the Jekyll migration guide.

​ Installing Jekyll

Jekyll is written in Ruby, meaning that you will need a functioning Ruby installation, like rbenv , to install Jekyll.

To install Ruby on your computer, follow the rbenv installation instructions External link icon Open external link and select a recent version of Ruby by running the rbenv command in your terminal:

$ rbenv install 2.7.2

With Ruby installed, you can install the jekyll Ruby gem:

$ gem install jekyll

​ Creating a new project

With Jekyll installed, you can create a new project running the jekyll new in your terminal:

$ jekyll new my-jekyll-site

Create a base index.html in your newly created folder to give your site content:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < head > < meta charset = " utf-8 " /> < title > Hello from Cloudflare Pages </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from Cloudflare Pages </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Optionally, you may use a theme with your new Jekyll site if you would like to start with great styling defaults. For example, the minimal-mistakes External link icon Open external link theme has a "Starting from jekyll new " External link icon Open external link section to help you add the theme to your new site.

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

If you are migrating an existing Jekyll project to Pages, confirm that your Gemfile is committed as part of your codebase. Pages will look at your Gemfile and run bundle install to install the required dependencies for your project, including the jekyll gem.

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command jekyll build Build directory _site

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deployment. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing jekyll , your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Jekyll site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Jekyll site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.