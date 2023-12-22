Language support and tools

Cloudflare Pages’ build environment has broad support for a variety of languages, such as Ruby, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Go.

If you need to use a specific version of a language, (for example, Node.js or Ruby) you can specify it by providing an associated environment variable in your build configuration, or setting the relevant file in your source code.

​​ V2 build system

The v2 build system External link icon Open external link announced in May 2023 brings several improvements to project builds. To migrate to this new version, configure your Pages project settings in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages > in Overview, select your Pages project. Go to Settings > Build & deployments > Build system version and select the latest version.

Notably, we have made changes to the default versions of languages and tools that are included. To submit feedback on v2’s selection, missing tools and languages, or problems you are experiencing when migrating to v2, join the Cloudflare Developer Discord External link icon Open external link .

If you were previously relying on the default versions of any languages or tools in the build system, your build may fail when migrating to v2. To fix this, you must specify the version you wish to use. Find details on how to do this for each of these languages and tools on this page. For example, if you were previously relying on the default version of Node.js in the v1 build system, to migrate to v2, you must specify that you need Node.js 12.18.0 by setting a NODE_VERSION environment variable or by adding a .node-version or .nvmrc file to your project.

We are aware of some outstanding issues with the v2 build system that we intend on fixing:

Specifying Node.js versions as codenames (for example, hydrogen or lts/hydrogen ).

or ). Detecting Yarn version from yarn.lock file version.

file version. Detecting pnpm version detection based pnpm-lock.yaml file version.

file version. Detecting Node.js and package managers from package.json -> "engines" .

-> . pipenv and Pipfile support.

In the following table, review the preinstalled versions for tools included in the Cloudflare Pages build environment, and how to override them as relevant:

v1

v2 Language Default version Supported versions Environment variable File Clojure Elixir 1.7 1.7 only Erlang 21 21 only Go 1.14.4 Any version GO_VERSION Java 8 8 only Node.js 12.18.0 Any version NODE_VERSION .nvmrc , .node-version PHP 5.6 5.6, 7.2, 7.4 only PHP_VERSION Python 2.7 2.7, 3.5, 3.7 only PYTHON_VERSION runtime.txt , Pipfile Ruby 2.7.1 Any version between 2.6.2 and 2.7.5 RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version Swift 5.2.5 Any 5.x version SWIFT_VERSION .swift-version .NET 3.1.302 Language Default version Supported versions Environment variable File Go 1.21.0 Any version GO_VERSION Node.js 18.17.1 Any version NODE_VERSION .nvmrc , .node-version Python 3.11.5 Any version PYTHON_VERSION .python-version , runtime.txt Ruby 3.2.2 Any version RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version

Many common tools have been preinstalled in the Cloudflare Pages build environment. The environment variable available for overriding the preinstalled version is specified in the following table, as available:

v1

v2 Tool Default version Supported versions Environment variable Boot 2.5.2 2.5.2 Bower Cask Composer Doxygen 1.8.6 Emacs 25 Gutenberg (requires environment variable) Any version GUTENBERG_VERSION Hugo 0.54.0 Any version HUGO_VERSION GNU Make 3.8.1 ImageMagick 6.7.7 jq 1.5 Leiningen OptiPNG 0.6.4 npm Corresponds with Node.js version Any version NPM_VERSION pip Corresponds with Python version Pipenv Latest version sqlite3 3.11.0 Yarn 1.22.4 Any version from 0.2.0 to 1.22.19 YARN_VERSION Zola (requires environment variable) Any version from 0.5.0 and up ZOLA_VERSION Tool Default version Supported versions Environment variable Bundler 2.4.10 Corresponds with Ruby version Embedded Dart Sass 1.62.1 Up to 1.62.1 EMBEDDED_DART_SASS_VERSION gem 3.4.10 Corresponds with Ruby version Hugo 0.118.2 Any version HUGO_VERSION npm 9.6.7 Corresponds with Node.js version pip 23.2.1 Corresponds with Python version pipx 1.2.0 pnpm 8.7.1 Any version PNPM_VERSION Poetry 1.6.1 Yarn 3.6.3 Any version YARN_VERSION Bun 1.0.1 Any version BUN_VERSION

If you want to set a specific version of a framework your Cloudflare Pages project is using, note that Pages will respect your package manager of choice during your build process. For example, if you use Gatsby, your package.json should indicate a version of the gatsby npm package, which will be installed using npm install as your project builds on Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Build environment

Cloudflare Pages builds are run in a gVisor External link icon Open external link container.