Smart Shield is available to all customers as an opt-in configuration.

Before you begin

You should have a Cloudflare account and have onboarded your domain.

Also make sure the relevant DNS records are set to proxied

Steps

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Speed > Smart Shield. (Optional) Explore the different available packages. Select Get started for free or choose a different package and select Continue to proceed to the guided onboarding flow.

Access analytics and get insights through the Internet Observatory dashboard.

Packages and availability

Smart Shield

Includes Smart Tiered Cache and connection reuse.

Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers also have access to Health Checks.

Smart Shield + Argo

Smart Shield Advanced