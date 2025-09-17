Get started
Smart Shield is available to all customers as an opt-in configuration.
- You should have a Cloudflare account and have onboarded your domain.
- Also make sure the relevant DNS records are set to proxied.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Speed > Smart Shield.
- (Optional) Explore the different available packages.
- Select Get started for free or choose a different package and select Continue to proceed to the guided onboarding flow.
Access analytics and get insights through the Internet Observatory dashboard.
- Includes Smart Tiered Cache and connection reuse.
- Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers also have access to Health Checks.
- Includes Smart Tiered Cache, connection reuse, and Argo Smart Routing.
- Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers also have access to Health Checks.
- Includes Smart Tiered Cache, connection reuse, Argo Smart Routing, and additional caching customization with Regional Tiered Cache and Cache Reserve.
- Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers also have access to Health Checks.
