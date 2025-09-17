 Skip to content
Get started

Smart Shield is available to all customers as an opt-in configuration.

Before you begin

Steps

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Speed > Smart Shield.
  3. (Optional) Explore the different available packages.
  4. Select Get started for free or choose a different package and select Continue to proceed to the guided onboarding flow.

Access analytics and get insights through the Internet Observatory dashboard.

Packages and availability

Smart Shield

Smart Shield + Argo

Smart Shield Advanced

