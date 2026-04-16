504 responses with origin status 0 in Logpush

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Why do I see 504 responses with OriginResponseStatus=0 in Logpush that do not appear in the dashboard?

If you ingest Cloudflare Logpush into Splunk, Datadog, or another SIEM, you may see log entries with EdgeResponseStatus=504 and OriginResponseStatus=0 that do not appear anywhere in the Cloudflare dashboard.

In most cases these are internal Cloudflare subrequests, not real end-user errors. The most common sources are Early Hints cache MISS lookups and Workers Cache API cache.match() MISS returns. These subrequests never reach your origin, so your site continues to work normally for end users.

Cache Analytics and the dashboard filter these subrequests out by design. Logpush ships every log line the edge produces, including internal subrequests, so the same data appears in two places with two different default filters. Filter the subrequests out in your SIEM using the RequestSource field.

What a matching log entry looks like

A typical entry in your SIEM looks like this:

EdgeResponseStatus: 504 OriginResponseStatus: 0 ClientRequestHost: www.example.com EdgeStartTimestamp: 2026-04-15T10:23:17Z

Your application is working normally, your origin is healthy, and no 504 responses appear in the dashboard for this zone. Your SIEM dashboards may still show tens of thousands of these entries per day.

What the fields mean

From the HTTP requests dataset reference:

Field Definition EdgeResponseStatus HTTP status code returned by Cloudflare to the client. OriginResponseStatus Status returned by the upstream server. The value 0 means that there was no response received from the origin server and the response was served by Cloudflare's edge. If the zone has a Worker running on it, 0 can also be the result of a Workers subrequest made to the origin.

OriginResponseStatus=0 on its own is not an error signal. It means Cloudflare did not make a successful origin fetch for that log line. This is normal for cache hits, Worker responses, WAF blocks, redirects, and internal subrequests.

Why the combination occurs

The Error 502/504 page calls out two documented, benign causes for 504 entries in logs: cache MISS responses from Early Hints, and Workers Cache API cache.match operations that return cache MISS.

Cause 1: Early Hints cache MISS

From the Early Hints documentation:

You may see an influx of 504 responses with the RequestSource of earlyHintsCache in Cloudflare Logs when Early Hints is enabled, which is expected and benign. Requests from earlyHintsCache are internal subrequests for cached Early Hints, and they are neither end user requests, nor do they go to your origin.

Their response status only indicates whether there are cached Early Hints for the request URI: 200 on cache HIT, 504 on cache MISS.

This happens when Early Hints is enabled on the zone and Cloudflare is looking up whether there are any cached Link: <...>; rel=preload or rel=preconnect headers to send to the browser ahead of the main response. A cache MISS means there are no cached Link headers for that URL, so the lookup returns 504 internally.

If your origin does not emit Link preload or preconnect headers, every Early Hints lookup is a MISS and every request on the zone produces one of these internal 504 log lines. At scale, this can be millions of entries per day.

Cause 2: Workers Cache API cache.match MISS

From the Workers Cache API documentation:

cache.match generates a 504 error response when the requested content is missing or expired. The Cache API does not expose this 504 directly to the Worker script, instead returning undefined . Nevertheless, the underlying 504 is still visible in Cloudflare Logs. If you use Cloudflare Logs, you may see these 504 responses with the RequestSource of edgeWorkerCacheAPI .

This happens when a Worker on the zone calls caches.default.match(request) (or similar) and the content is not in the cache, or has expired. The API returns undefined to the Worker, but the internal 504 still appears in your logs.

Why the dashboard does not show these entries

The Cloudflare dashboard applies a requestSource = "eyeball" filter to every analytics view — Cache Analytics, HTTP Analytics, and Security Analytics. That filter strips out internal subrequests by design.

Logpush is a raw log stream with no such filter. It ships every log line the edge produces, including internal subrequests. The same data appears in both places with two different default filters, so the dashboard hides these entries and your SIEM does not.

To replicate the dashboard's filter in the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to Filter end users.

Confirm what you are seeing

Add the RequestSource field to your Logpush job's output_options.field_names . Field changes propagate in approximately 10–15 minutes, per the API configuration reference.

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /logpush/jobs/ $JOB_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "output_options": { "field_names": ["...existing fields...", "RequestSource"] } }'

Once the field flows, re-check your 504 / 0 entries:

RequestSource value Meaning Action earlyHintsCache Early Hints internal subrequest (benign) Filter out edgeWorkerCacheAPI Workers Cache API MISS (benign) Filter out eyeball or empty Real end-user request Investigate as a genuine 504

Filter in your SIEM

Add a filter equivalent to the following to your SIEM dashboards, alerts, and queries. This replicates the filter the Cloudflare dashboard applies to its analytics views.

Splunk:

NOT RequestSource IN ("earlyHintsCache", "edgeWorkerCacheAPI")

Datadog:

NOT @RequestSource:("earlyHintsCache" OR "edgeWorkerCacheAPI")

Sumo Logic or generic:

!(RequestSource = "earlyHintsCache" OR RequestSource = "edgeWorkerCacheAPI")

When 504 with origin status 0 is a real problem

Not every 504 with OriginResponseStatus=0 is an internal subrequest. Real origin-side failures produce the same field combination:

Origin timeout — Cloudflare opened the connection (or tried to) but got no response. OriginResponseStatus stays 0 because no status was received.

— Cloudflare opened the connection (or tried to) but got no response. stays because no status was received. Cloudflare Tunnel cannot reach origin — cloudflared is connected but cannot reach the configured service. Refer to Tunnel common errors.

— is connected but cannot reach the configured service. Refer to Tunnel common errors. Worker fetch() to origin fails or times out — per the OriginResponseStatus field definition, if the zone has a Worker running on it, the value 0 can be the result of a Workers subrequest made to the origin.

The RequestSource field distinguishes these from internal subrequests. If RequestSource is eyeball or empty and the edge returned 504 , investigate origin health, Tunnel connectivity, or Worker reliability.

Stop the noise at the source

If you do not benefit from Early Hints — for example, your origin does not emit Link preload or preconnect headers — you can turn Early Hints off entirely:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Speed > Optimization > Content Optimization. Turn Early Hints off.

This eliminates the earlyHintsCache subrequests at source rather than filtering them downstream. To check whether Early Hints is doing anything useful for your zone, query the GraphQL Analytics API for 103 status codes served to clients. If that count is zero while earlyHintsCache activity is high, Early Hints is on but not serving anything.

For the Workers Cache API case, the 504 MISS behavior is intrinsic to how cache.match signals a miss. Filtering in your SIEM is the appropriate fix.

Summary

Add RequestSource to your Logpush job's field_names . Wait approximately 15 minutes for the change to propagate. Check the RequestSource value on your 504 / 0 entries. Filter out earlyHintsCache and edgeWorkerCacheAPI in your SIEM. If all your 504 / 0 entries are earlyHintsCache and you do not serve Link preload headers, consider turning Early Hints off in Speed settings. Only investigate entries where RequestSource is eyeball or empty as real origin issues.