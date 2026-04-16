504 responses with origin status 0 in Logpush
Why do I see 504 responses with
OriginResponseStatus=0 in Logpush that do not appear in the dashboard?
If you ingest Cloudflare Logpush into Splunk, Datadog, or another SIEM, you may see log entries with
EdgeResponseStatus=504 and
OriginResponseStatus=0 that do not appear anywhere in the Cloudflare dashboard.
In most cases these are internal Cloudflare subrequests, not real end-user errors. The most common sources are Early Hints cache MISS lookups and Workers Cache API
cache.match() MISS returns. These subrequests never reach your origin, so your site continues to work normally for end users.
Cache Analytics and the dashboard filter these subrequests out by design. Logpush ships every log line the edge produces, including internal subrequests, so the same data appears in two places with two different default filters. Filter the subrequests out in your SIEM using the
RequestSource field.
A typical entry in your SIEM looks like this:
Your application is working normally, your origin is healthy, and no 504 responses appear in the dashboard for this zone. Your SIEM dashboards may still show tens of thousands of these entries per day.
From the HTTP requests dataset reference:
|Field
|Definition
EdgeResponseStatus
|HTTP status code returned by Cloudflare to the client.
OriginResponseStatus
|Status returned by the upstream server. The value
0 means that there was no response received from the origin server and the response was served by Cloudflare's edge. If the zone has a Worker running on it,
0 can also be the result of a Workers subrequest made to the origin.
OriginResponseStatus=0 on its own is not an error signal. It means Cloudflare did not make a successful origin fetch for that log line. This is normal for cache hits, Worker responses, WAF blocks, redirects, and internal subrequests.
The Error 502/504 page calls out two documented, benign causes for
504 entries in logs: cache MISS responses from Early Hints, and Workers Cache API
cache.match operations that return cache MISS.
From the Early Hints documentation:
You may see an influx of
504responses with the
RequestSourceof
earlyHintsCachein Cloudflare Logs when Early Hints is enabled, which is expected and benign. Requests from
earlyHintsCacheare internal subrequests for cached Early Hints, and they are neither end user requests, nor do they go to your origin.
Their response status only indicates whether there are cached Early Hints for the request URI:
200 on cache HIT,
504 on cache MISS.
This happens when Early Hints is enabled on the zone and Cloudflare is looking up whether there are any cached
Link: <...>; rel=preload or
rel=preconnect headers to send to the browser ahead of the main response. A cache MISS means there are no cached
Link headers for that URL, so the lookup returns
504 internally.
If your origin does not emit
Link preload or preconnect headers, every Early Hints lookup is a MISS and every request on the zone produces one of these internal
504 log lines. At scale, this can be millions of entries per day.
From the Workers Cache API documentation:
cache.matchgenerates a
504error response when the requested content is missing or expired. The Cache API does not expose this
504directly to the Worker script, instead returning
undefined. Nevertheless, the underlying
504is still visible in Cloudflare Logs. If you use Cloudflare Logs, you may see these
504responses with the
RequestSourceof
edgeWorkerCacheAPI.
This happens when a Worker on the zone calls
caches.default.match(request) (or similar) and the content is not in the cache, or has expired. The API returns
undefined to the Worker, but the internal
504 still appears in your logs.
The Cloudflare dashboard applies a
requestSource = "eyeball" filter to every analytics view — Cache Analytics, HTTP Analytics, and Security Analytics. That filter strips out internal subrequests by design.
Logpush is a raw log stream with no such filter. It ships every log line the edge produces, including internal subrequests. The same data appears in both places with two different default filters, so the dashboard hides these entries and your SIEM does not.
To replicate the dashboard's filter in the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to Filter end users.
Add the
RequestSource field to your Logpush job's
output_options.field_names. Field changes propagate in approximately 10–15 minutes, per the API configuration reference.
Once the field flows, re-check your
504 /
0 entries:
RequestSource value
|Meaning
|Action
earlyHintsCache
|Early Hints internal subrequest (benign)
|Filter out
edgeWorkerCacheAPI
|Workers Cache API MISS (benign)
|Filter out
eyeball or empty
|Real end-user request
|Investigate as a genuine
504
Add a filter equivalent to the following to your SIEM dashboards, alerts, and queries. This replicates the filter the Cloudflare dashboard applies to its analytics views.
Splunk:
Datadog:
Sumo Logic or generic:
Not every
504 with
OriginResponseStatus=0 is an internal subrequest. Real origin-side failures produce the same field combination:
- Origin timeout — Cloudflare opened the connection (or tried to) but got no response.
OriginResponseStatusstays
0because no status was received.
- Cloudflare Tunnel cannot reach origin —
cloudflaredis connected but cannot reach the configured service. Refer to Tunnel common errors.
- Worker
fetch()to origin fails or times out — per the
OriginResponseStatusfield definition, if the zone has a Worker running on it, the value
0can be the result of a Workers subrequest made to the origin.
The
RequestSource field distinguishes these from internal subrequests. If
RequestSource is
eyeball or empty and the edge returned
504, investigate origin health, Tunnel connectivity, or Worker reliability.
If you do not benefit from Early Hints — for example, your origin does not emit
Link preload or preconnect headers — you can turn Early Hints off entirely:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Speed > Optimization > Content Optimization.
- Turn Early Hints off.
This eliminates the
earlyHintsCache subrequests at source rather than filtering them downstream. To check whether Early Hints is doing anything useful for your zone, query the GraphQL Analytics API for
103 status codes served to clients. If that count is zero while
earlyHintsCache activity is high, Early Hints is on but not serving anything.
For the Workers Cache API case, the
504 MISS behavior is intrinsic to how
cache.match signals a miss. Filtering in your SIEM is the appropriate fix.
- Add
RequestSourceto your Logpush job's
field_names.
- Wait approximately 15 minutes for the change to propagate.
- Check the
RequestSourcevalue on your
504/
0entries.
- Filter out
earlyHintsCacheand
edgeWorkerCacheAPIin your SIEM.
- If all your
504/
0entries are
earlyHintsCacheand you do not serve
Linkpreload headers, consider turning Early Hints off in Speed settings.
- Only investigate entries where
RequestSourceis
eyeballor empty as real origin issues.