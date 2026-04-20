Worker subrequests

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Why are the origin fields empty on the initial request when a Worker makes a subrequest?

When a request hits a zone with a Worker, the initial HTTP request log represents the end-user request to the Worker. If that Worker later makes a fetch() request to your origin, Cloudflare writes a second HTTP request log for that Worker subrequest.

Because the initial log entry only covers the request from the client to the Worker, OriginResponseStatus is 0 and OriginIP is empty on that entry. Those fields are populated on the second log entry, which represents the Worker-to-origin fetch. For more on what OriginResponseStatus=0 means in different contexts, refer to 504 responses with origin status 0 in Logpush.

What the two log entries represent

Log entry Typical ClientRequestSource value What it represents Origin fields Initial request eyeball End-user request to the Worker OriginResponseStatus is 0 , OriginIP is empty Worker subrequest edgeWorkerFetch Worker fetch() request to the origin Set when the origin is contacted

Refer to ClientRequestSource field for the full list of possible ClientRequestSource values.

How the two entries are linked

Each log entry has its own RayID . The Worker subrequest also includes ParentRayID , which is the RayID of the request that triggered it — its immediate parent.

Field Initial request Worker subrequest RayID Unique request ID for the end-user request Unique request ID for the subrequest ParentRayID Empty RayID of the request that triggered it

To correlate the two records:

Find the initial request and note its RayID . Search for log entries where ParentRayID equals that RayID . Review the matching subrequest log entry for OriginIP , OriginResponseStatus , and other origin fields.

One end-user request can produce multiple Worker subrequest log entries. Each subrequest gets its own RayID , and each of those log entries uses the triggering request's RayID as its ParentRayID .

ParentRayID is single-level — it points to the immediate parent, not the original end-user request. In a single-Worker setup this distinction does not matter because the parent is the end-user request. When Workers are chained (for example, Worker A calls Worker B which calls the origin), Worker B's subrequest log has Worker A's RayID as its ParentRayID , not the end-user's. To trace the full chain back to the end-user request, follow each ParentRayID one level at a time.

Using the initial request together with the matching subrequest entries lets you reconstruct the full request path from client to Worker to origin.

Example

# Initial request ClientRequestSource: eyeball RayID: 7b52f2c4f9f64c1a ParentRayID: OriginResponseStatus: 0 # Worker subrequest ClientRequestSource: edgeWorkerFetch RayID: 7b52f2c4f9f64c1b ParentRayID: 7b52f2c4f9f64c1a OriginResponseStatus: 200 OriginIP: 192.0.2.10 Explain Code

When there is no second log entry

If the Worker does not make a fetch() request to the origin, there is no Worker-to-origin log entry to correlate. For example, the Worker may return a response directly without contacting the origin.

Recommended fields to include in Logpush

To investigate Worker subrequests more easily, include these fields in your HTTP request logs: