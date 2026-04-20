Worker subrequests
When a request hits a zone with a Worker, the initial HTTP request log represents the end-user request to the Worker. If that Worker later makes a
fetch() request to your origin, Cloudflare writes a second HTTP request log for that Worker subrequest.
Because the initial log entry only covers the request from the client to the Worker,
OriginResponseStatus is
0 and
OriginIP is empty on that entry. Those fields are populated on the second log entry, which represents the Worker-to-origin fetch. For more on what
OriginResponseStatus=0 means in different contexts, refer to 504 responses with origin status 0 in Logpush.
|Log entry
|Typical
ClientRequestSource value
|What it represents
|Origin fields
|Initial request
eyeball
|End-user request to the Worker
OriginResponseStatus is
0,
OriginIP is empty
|Worker subrequest
edgeWorkerFetch
|Worker
fetch() request to the origin
|Set when the origin is contacted
Refer to ClientRequestSource field for the full list of possible
ClientRequestSource values.
Each log entry has its own
RayID. The Worker subrequest also includes
ParentRayID, which is the
RayID of the request that triggered it — its immediate parent.
|Field
|Initial request
|Worker subrequest
RayID
|Unique request ID for the end-user request
|Unique request ID for the subrequest
ParentRayID
|Empty
RayID of the request that triggered it
To correlate the two records:
- Find the initial request and note its
RayID.
- Search for log entries where
ParentRayIDequals that
RayID.
- Review the matching subrequest log entry for
OriginIP,
OriginResponseStatus, and other origin fields.
One end-user request can produce multiple Worker subrequest log entries. Each subrequest gets its own
RayID, and each of those log entries uses the triggering request's
RayID as its
ParentRayID.
ParentRayID is single-level — it points to the immediate parent, not the original end-user request. In a single-Worker setup this distinction does not matter because the parent is the end-user request. When Workers are chained (for example, Worker A calls Worker B which calls the origin), Worker B's subrequest log has Worker A's
RayID as its
ParentRayID, not the end-user's. To trace the full chain back to the end-user request, follow each
ParentRayID one level at a time.
Using the initial request together with the matching subrequest entries lets you reconstruct the full request path from client to Worker to origin.
If the Worker does not make a
fetch() request to the origin, there is no Worker-to-origin log entry to correlate. For example, the Worker may return a response directly without contacting the origin.
To investigate Worker subrequests more easily, include these fields in your HTTP request logs:
RayID
ParentRayID
ClientRequestSource
OriginIP
OriginResponseStatus