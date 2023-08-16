Add and activate your domain

2 min read

For most customers, adding and activating your domain on Cloudflare is straightforward.

The first step is always the same, to create a Cloudflare account.

Your next steps depend on whether you have a domain name, such as example.com .

​​ No domain

If you do not already have a domain name, purchase one through Cloudflare Registrar.

Registrar simplifies your Cloudflare setup - and is often cheaper than other registrars - so it is our recommended option for most customers.

​​ Existing domain

​​ Transfer to Cloudflare

If you already have a domain, the easiest way to get set up with Cloudflare is to transfer your domain to Cloudflare Registrar. Just like with buying a domain name through Cloudflare, this option simplifies your Cloudflare setup. .uk domains work too, just with a slightly different setup.

​​ Keep current registrar

If you cannot transfer your domain or want to keep your current registrar, your setup has a few more steps:

If you have issues activating your domain on Cloudflare, refer to our troubleshooting guides on adding sites to Cloudflare and changing nameservers.