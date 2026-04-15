Update billing information

To avoid potential disruptions in your Cloudflare services, make sure your billing information is current and accurate.

If Cloudflare is unable to process your payment, review Troubleshooting failed payments.

Note You may receive the error message "Your account is limited to 2 payment methods, and you've reached that limit. Please remove an existing payment method before adding a new one." when trying to add additional methods. If you are unable to add or edit a payment method, delete a payment method and try again.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Select Payment. Select Manage next to your current payment method. The Manage payment methods dialog opens. Select Edit next to the payment method you would like to edit. Enter the required information and select Save Payment Information.

Delete a payment method

Before removing your payment method from file, you must cancel all Cloudflare paid services.

Warning If you currently subscribe to any add-on services, Cloudflare must always have a payment method on file. If you need to remove a payment method, you must enter a new one to replace it. You cannot delete a payment method if a payment fails or if there is an outstanding balance. Until Cloudflare processes payment, you can only add or edit your payment method.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Select Payment. From Payment methods, select Manage. Next to your current payment method, select Delete. Select Confirm to finish.

The billing address is associated with your payment method and is used to calculate your sales tax. If you need to update your billing address, you must also enter your payment method. The process for updating your billing address depends on the payment method.

If paying by credit card:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing From Billing Address, select Edit and enter your information. Review the suggested address in the pop-up window. If the information is correct, select Confirm.

If paying by PayPal, refer to PayPal's billing address documentation ↗.

Your billing email address is particularly important if you have opted into email invoices.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Go to Invoices and documents. From Billing email preference, select Change email address. Enter and confirm your new email address, then select Save.

Add or change a Tax ID, VAT, or GST number

If you added a payment method but did not include a Tax ID, VAT or GST number, you can add or change the Tax ID, VAT or GST number associated with the payment method afterwards.

Note You cannot apply a VAT or GST number to past invoices. Adding a VAT or GST number will only apply to future invoices issued in the account.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Go to Payment. From Billing Address, select Edit. In the VAT/GST field, enter your VAT or GST number. Select Confirm.

Remove a Tax ID, VAT, or GST number

Note You cannot remove a VAT or GST number from past invoices. Removing a VAT or GST number will only apply to future invoices issued in the account.