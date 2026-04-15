Update billing information
To avoid potential disruptions in your Cloudflare services, make sure your billing information is current and accurate.
If Cloudflare is unable to process your payment, review Troubleshooting failed payments.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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Select Payment.
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Select Manage next to your current payment method. The Manage payment methods dialog opens.
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Select Edit next to the payment method you would like to edit.
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Enter the required information and select Save Payment Information.
Before removing your payment method from file, you must cancel all Cloudflare paid services.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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Select Payment.
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From Payment methods, select Manage.
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Next to your current payment method, select Delete.
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Select Confirm to finish.
The billing address is associated with your payment method and is used to calculate your sales tax. If you need to update your billing address, you must also enter your payment method. The process for updating your billing address depends on the payment method.
If paying by credit card:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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From Billing Address, select Edit and enter your information.
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Review the suggested address in the pop-up window. If the information is correct, select Confirm.
If paying by PayPal, refer to PayPal's billing address documentation ↗.
Your billing email address is particularly important if you have opted into email invoices.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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Go to Invoices and documents.
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From Billing email preference, select Change email address.
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Enter and confirm your new email address, then select Save.
If you added a payment method but did not include a Tax ID, VAT or GST number, you can add or change the Tax ID, VAT or GST number associated with the payment method afterwards.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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Go to Payment.
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From Billing Address, select Edit.
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In the VAT/GST field, enter your VAT or GST number.
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Select Confirm.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page.Go to Billing
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Go to Payment.
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From Billing Address, select Edit.
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In the VAT/GST field, delete the VAT or GST number.
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Select Confirm.