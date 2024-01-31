Add site to Cloudflare

When you add a site to Cloudflare, you need to create a new domain within Cloudflare and then perform additional steps to activate that domain. These instructions are tailored to customers using a full setup for Cloudflare DNS (the most common configuration). If you are using a partial setup or secondary setup, your setup process will be different.

To use Cloudflare, you need to own a domain ( example.com ).

If you do not already own a domain name and plan to use Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS, we highly recommend purchasing your domain name through Cloudflare Registrar.

Using Cloudflare Registrar simplifies your setup process by automatically using Cloudflare for authoritative DNS.

Why do I have to disable DNSSEC When your domain has DNSSEC enabled External link icon Open external link , your DNS provider digitally signs all your DNS records. This action prevents anyone else from issuing false DNS records on your behalf and redirecting traffic intended for your domain. However, having a single set of signed records also prevents Cloudflare from issuing new DNS records on your behalf (which is part of using Cloudflare for your authoritative nameservers). So if you change your nameservers without disabling DNSSEC, DNSSEC will prevent Cloudflare's DNS records from resolving properly.

​​ 1 — Add site in Cloudflare

Once you have added a domain (also known as a zone) to Cloudflare, that domain will receive two assigned authoritative nameservers.



Before your domain can begin using Cloudflare for DNS resolution, you need to add these nameservers at your registrar. Make sure DNSSEC is disabled at this point. If your domain is particularly sensitive to downtime, review our suggestions to minimize downtime.

​​ 3 — Complete SSL/TLS setup

To prevent insecure connections and visitor browser errors, enable SSL/TLS protection.

​​ 4 — Go beyond the basics

For suggestions and guidance about getting the most out of your Cloudflare account, refer to our Fundamental Tasks.