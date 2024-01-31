Add site to Cloudflare
When you add a site to Cloudflare, you need to create a new domain within Cloudflare and then perform additional steps to activate that domain.
Prerequisites
To use Cloudflare, you need to own a domain (
example.com).
If you do not already own a domain name and plan to use Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS, we highly recommend purchasing your domain name through Cloudflare Registrar.
Using Cloudflare Registrar simplifies your setup process by automatically using Cloudflare for authoritative DNS.
If you are onboarding an existing domain to Cloudflare, make sure DNSSEC is disabled at your registrar (where you purchased your domain name). Otherwise, your domain will experience connectivity errors when you change your nameservers. This is not an exhaustive list of how to update DS records in other providers, but the following links may be helpful: When your domain has DNSSEC enabled, your DNS provider digitally signs all your DNS records. This action prevents anyone else from issuing false DNS records on your behalf and redirecting traffic intended for your domain. However, having a single set of signed records also prevents Cloudflare from issuing new DNS records on your behalf (which is part of using Cloudflare for your authoritative nameservers). So if you change your nameservers without disabling DNSSEC, DNSSEC will prevent Cloudflare’s DNS records from resolving properly.
Provider-specific instructions
Why do I have to disable DNSSEC
1 — Add site in Cloudflare
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
In the top navigation bar, click Add site.
Enter your website’s apex domain (
example.com) and then click Add Site.
Select your plan level. For more details on features and pricing, refer to our Plans page.
Review your DNS records.
When you add a new site to Cloudflare, Cloudflare automatically scans for common records and adds them to the DNS zone. The records show up under the respective zone DNS > Records page.
Since this scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, you need to review your records, paying special attention to the following record types:
If you find any missing records, manually add those records.
Depending on your site setup, you may want to adjust the proxy status for certain
A,
AAAA, or
CNAMErecords.
Click Continue.
Go through the Quick Start Guide and when you have finished, click Finish.
2 — Update nameservers
Once you have added a domain (also known as a zone) to Cloudflare, that domain will receive two assigned authoritative nameservers.
Before your domain can begin using Cloudflare for DNS resolution, you need to add these nameservers at your registrar. Make sure DNSSEC is disabled at this point.
3 — Complete SSL/TLS setup
To prevent insecure connections and visitor browser errors, enable SSL/TLS protection.
4 — Go beyond the basics
For suggestions and guidance about getting the most out of your Cloudflare account, refer to our Fundamental Tasks.