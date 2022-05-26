Unregistered domains
When you add a new domain to Cloudflare, you might experience
not a registered domain errors.
This means that Cloudflare does not recognize your domain as being registered with a domain registrar.
No existing domain
If the domain is actually unregistered — meaning that no one owns it — you can purchase that domain name through Cloudflare Registrar .
Existing domain
If you have already own your domain but Cloudflare does not recognize your domain as registered:
- Wait and retry: If you purchased your domain within the past few hours, you may need to wait a few hours and try again.
- Verify DNS records: Before a domain can be added to Cloudflare, it must return a valid
SOArecord and
NSrecords for valid, working nameservers. These records can be checked by third-party online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net/ or via a command-line terminal using a
digcommand.