Unregistered domains

When you add a new domain to Cloudflare, you might experience not a registered domain errors.

This means that Cloudflare does not recognize your domain as being registered with a domain registrar.

No existing domain

If the domain is actually unregistered — meaning that no one owns it — you can purchase that domain name through Cloudflare Registrar .

Existing domain

If you have already own your domain but Cloudflare does not recognize your domain as registered: