Add site to Cloudflare

When you add a site to Cloudflare, you need to create a new domain within Cloudflare and then perform additional steps to activate that domain.

To use Cloudflare, you need to own a domain ( example.com ).

If you do not already own a domain name and plan to use Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS , we highly recommend purchasing your domain name through Cloudflare Registrar .

Using Cloudflare Registrar simplifies your setup process by automatically using Cloudflare for authoritative DNS.

​​ Step 1 — Add site in Cloudflare

​​ Step 2 — Complete DNS setup

Before your domain can begin using Cloudflare for DNS resolution, you need to complete your DNS setup .

​​ Step 3 — Complete SSL/TLS setup

To prevent insecure connections and visitor browser errors, enable SSL/TLS protection .