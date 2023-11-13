Best practices

Beyond how Cloudflare uses redirects and having a maintenance plan, we follow these best practices.

​​ Organize your redirects

As much as you can, try to organize your redirects into logical groups (products, alphabetical order). This process helps prevent duplicate redirects, as well as identifying specific ones you might be looking for.

In our Pages _redirects file External link icon Open external link , we use extensive comments, separating different product areas. We also try, as much as we can, to keep the redirects in alphabetical order within a section.

We used to apply a similar principle to Bulk Redirect lists (when that was our primary method). We created lists that grouped together similar products and labeled them as such, so it was easier to find which redirect you were looking for.

​​ Know what you can redirect

At the server level, you can trigger a redirect on a URL path ( /page/ ), but not a fragment ( /page/#fragment ).

You can redirect a page to a fragment, however ( /page1/ to /page2/#fragment ).

​​ Use automation

Particularly in an open-source environment, use automation to identify changes that might require redirects. We built a GitHub action External link icon Open external link specifically for this use case.