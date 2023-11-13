Redirects

As your content changes (and it will change), redirects preserve continuity for your users and (friendly) bots.

The most obvious part of this is the user experience. If you click a link in the dashboard or use a bookmarked URL, you trust that it’s taking you to the right place. Not a 404 page or the wrong page, but the right page. Redirects help direct users to the right place.

The same applies to the automated experience. If you move a page without redirects, you are losing the historical search authority that Google and other search engines use to rank your page.