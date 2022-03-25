Managing multiple Workers projects with Lerna

​​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide , which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link .

Using lerna External link icon Open external link , a tool for managing multiple JavaScript codebases inside a single monorepo, developers can work with multiple Wrangler projects and share dependencies between them. If your codebase is already managed with lerna , you can also add a new Wrangler project into your existing monorepo without disrupting your workflow.

Begin by installing lerna , and creating a new project in the folder workers-monorepo :

Install lerna and init a new project $ npm install -g lerna $ mkdir workers-monorepo && cd workers-monorepo $ lerna init

Inside of packages , where lerna will look for your projects, you can generate multiple new Wrangler codebases, or even git clone your existing Workers codebase to migrate it into a lerna monorepo:

Generate projects using Wrangler $ cd packages $ wrangler generate my-api $ wrangler generate my-site --site $ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template.git

This approach to managing your Workers projects can become incredibly powerful when you begin to share dependencies between projects. Imagine that your codebase has a pre-defined set of API handlers that you want to reuse between your public and private APIs, in the packages public-api and private-api :

Generate projects using Wrangler $ cd packages $ wrangler generate public-api $ wrangler generate private-api

Next to your API projects, create a new package handlers , which can be imported into each project:

Create a new lerna package $ lerna create handlers

packages/public-api/package.json { "dependencies" : { "handlers" : "1.0.0" } }

Link the packages together using the bootstrap command and use them inside of your code:

Link packages using lerna bootstrap $ lerna bootstrap

packages/public-api/index.js import { json } from 'handlers' ; const handler = request => { return json ( { status : 200 } ) ; } ;

After adding an identical dependency to private-api/package.json , run lerna bootstrap again, and begin sharing code between your projects.

When you are ready to deploy your codebases, define a script in each package’s package.json file (for example, publish ), so that you can later deploy both codebases in a coordinated manner using the command lerna run <SCRIPT_NAME> :

packages/public-api/package.json { "name" : "public-api" , "scripts" : { "publish" : "wrangler publish" } }

packages/private-api/package.json { "name" : "private-api" , "scripts" : { "publish" : "wrangler publish" } }

lerna run publish will look for the publish script defined in each package’s project.json , and if the project defines it, it will run the script inside of that project’s directory:

Publish packages using lerna run ~/workers-monorepo $ lerna run publish lerna info Executing command in 2 packages: "npm run publish" lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "public-api" in 4.8s: [email protected] publish /workers-monorepo/packages/public-api > wrangler publish lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "private-api" in 6.5s: [email protected] publish /workers-monorepo/packages/private-api > wrangler publish lerna success run Ran npm script "publish" in 2 packages in 6.5s: lerna success - public-api lerna success - private-api

