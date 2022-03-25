Managing multiple Workers projects with Lerna
Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide , which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler.
Overview
Using
lerna, a tool for managing multiple JavaScript codebases inside a single monorepo, developers can work with multiple Wrangler projects and share dependencies between them. If your codebase is already managed with
lerna, you can also add a new Wrangler project into your existing monorepo without disrupting your workflow.
Begin by installing
lerna, and creating a new project in the folder
workers-monorepo:
Install lerna and init a new project
$ npm install -g lerna
$ mkdir workers-monorepo && cd workers-monorepo
$ lerna init
Inside of
packages, where
lerna will look for your projects, you can generate multiple new Wrangler codebases, or even
git clone your existing Workers codebase to migrate it into a
lerna monorepo:
Generate projects using Wrangler
$ cd packages
$ wrangler generate my-api
$ wrangler generate my-site --site
# If you have existing projects, you can clone them into the directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template.git
This approach to managing your Workers projects can become incredibly powerful when you begin to share dependencies between projects. Imagine that your codebase has a pre-defined set of API handlers that you want to reuse between your public and private APIs, in the packages
public-api and
private-api:
Generate projects using Wrangler
$ cd packages
$ wrangler generate public-api
$ wrangler generate private-api
Next to your API projects, create a new package
handlers, which can be imported into each project:
Create a new lerna package
$ lerna create handlers
packages/public-api/package.json
{ "dependencies": { "handlers": "1.0.0" }
}
Link the packages together using the
bootstrap command and use them inside of your code:
Link packages using lerna bootstrap
$ lerna bootstrap
packages/public-api/index.js
// Omitting addEventListener and boilerplate code
import { json } from 'handlers';
const handler = request => { return json({ status: 200 });
};
After adding an identical
dependency to
private-api/package.json, run
lerna bootstrap again, and begin sharing code between your projects.
When you are ready to deploy your codebases, define a script in each package’s
package.json file (for example,
publish), so that you can later deploy both codebases in a coordinated manner using the command
lerna run <SCRIPT_NAME>:
packages/public-api/package.json
{ "name": "public-api", "scripts": { "publish": "wrangler publish" }
}
packages/private-api/package.json
{ "name": "private-api", "scripts": { "publish": "wrangler publish" }
}
lerna run publish will look for the
publish script defined in each package’s
project.json, and if the project defines it, it will run the script inside of that project’s directory:
Publish packages using lerna run
~/workers-monorepo $ lerna run publish
lerna info Executing command in 2 packages: "npm run publish"lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "public-api" in 4.8s:
> [email protected] publish /workers-monorepo/packages/public-api> wrangler publish
lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "private-api" in 6.5s:
> [email protected] publish /workers-monorepo/packages/private-api> wrangler publish
lerna success run Ran npm script "publish" in 2 packages in 6.5s:lerna success - public-apilerna success - private-api
Related resources
If you would like to review an example repository, refer to the accompanying open-source codebase on GitHub for this tutorial.