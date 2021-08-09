Managing multiple Workers projects with Lerna

​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link.

Using lerna External link icon Open external link, a tool for managing multiple JavaScript codebases inside a single "monorepo", developers can work with multiple Wrangler projects and share dependencies between them. If your codebase is already managed with lerna , you can also add a new Wrangler project into your existing monorepo without disrupting your workflow.

Begin by installing lerna , and creating a new project in the folder workers-monorepo :

Install lerna and init a new project $ npm install -g lerna

$ mkdir workers-monorepo && cd workers-monorepo

$ lerna init



Inside of packages , where lerna will look for your projects, you can generate multiple new Wrangler codebases, or even git clone your existing Workers codebase to migrate it into a lerna monorepo:

Generate projects using Wrangler $ cd packages

$ wrangler generate my-api

$ wrangler generate my-site --site





$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template.git



This approach to managing your Workers projects can become incredibly powerful when you begin to share dependencies between the projects. Imagine that your codebase has a pre-defined set of API handlers that you want to re-use between our public and private APIs, in the packages public-api and private-api :

Generate projects using Wrangler $ cd packages

$ wrangler generate public-api

$ wrangler generate private-api



Adjacent to your API projects, you can create a new package handlers , which can be imported into each project:

Create a new lerna package $ lerna create handlers



packages/public-api/package.json {

"dependencies" : {

"handlers" : "1.0.0"

}

}



Using the bootstrap command, you can link the packages together and use them inside of your code:

Link packages using lerna bootstrap $ lerna bootstrap



packages/public-api/index.js



import { json } from "handlers"

const handler = request => {

return json ( { status : 200 } )

}



After adding an identical dependency to private-api/package.json , you can run lerna bootstrap again, and begin sharing code between your projects.

When you’re ready to deploy your codebases, you can coordinate deploying them simultaneously by defining scripts in each package’s package.json file, that can be read by lerna run :

packages/public-api/package.json {

"name" : "public-api" ,

"scripts" : {

"publish" : "wrangler publish"

}

}



packages/private-api/package.json {

"name" : "private-api" ,

"scripts" : {

"publish" : "wrangler publish"

}

}



lerna run publish will look for the publish script defined in each package’s project.json , and if the project defines it, it will run the script inside of that project’s directory:

Publish packages using lerna run ~/workers-monorepo $ lerna run publish



lerna info Executing command in 2 packages: "npm run publish"

lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "public-api" in 4.8s:



> public-api@1.0.0 publish /workers-monorepo/packages/public-api

> wrangler publish



lerna info run Ran npm script "publish" in "private-api" in 6.5s:



> private-api@1.0.0 publish /workers-monorepo/packages/private-api

> wrangler publish



lerna success run Ran npm script "publish" in 2 packages in 6.5s:

lerna success - public-api

lerna success - private-api

