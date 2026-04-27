Enforce HTTPS and encrypt all traffic (Free, Pro, and Business)
HTTPS on Cloudflare involves two separate connections: visitor to Cloudflare, and Cloudflare to your origin server. Both must be encrypted for end-to-end security. This guide walks through five stages:
- Configure your SSL/TLS encryption mode.
- Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS.
- Harden your HTTPS setup with minimum TLS versions and HSTS.
- Monitor third-party scripts on your pages.
- Verify your configuration.
The core workflow is available on Free, Pro, and Business plans.
Your SSL/TLS encryption mode controls how Cloudflare connects to your origin server. For end-to-end encryption, use Full (strict) — it encrypts both connections and verifies your origin certificate. For a detailed comparison of all available modes, refer to Encryption modes.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Check the current encryption mode displayed on the page.
- If the mode is already Full (strict), skip to Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS.
- If the mode is not Full (strict), continue below to install an origin certificate (if needed) and change the mode.
If your origin server does not have a valid SSL certificate, install a free Cloudflare Origin CA certificate. Origin CA certificates are valid for up to 15 years and are trusted by Cloudflare, which means you can set your encryption mode to Full (strict) after installing one.
If your origin already has a valid certificate from a publicly trusted certificate authority, skip to Set your encryption mode to Full (strict).
-
Go to the Origin Server page.Go to Origin Server
-
On the Origin Certificates tab, select Create Certificate.
-
Choose either:
- Generate private key and CSR with Cloudflare: Private key type can be RSA or ECC.
- Use my private key and CSR: Paste your Certificate Signing Request (CSR) into the text field.
-
List the hostnames (including wildcards) the certificate should protect with SSL encryption. The zone apex and first level wildcard hostname are included by default.
-
Choose a Certificate Validity period.
-
Select Create.
-
Choose the Key Format:
- Servers using OpenSSL (such as Apache and NGINX) generally expect PEM files (Base64-encoded ASCII), but also work with binary DER files.
- Servers using Windows and Apache Tomcat require PKCS#7 (a
.p7bfile).
-
Copy the signed Origin Certificate and Private Key into separate files. For security reasons, you cannot see the Private Key after you exit this screen.
-
Select OK.
-
Upload the Origin CA certificate to your origin web server.
-
Update your web server configuration to use the certificate. For server-specific installation instructions, refer to Origin CA certificates.
-
(Required for some servers) Upload the Cloudflare CA root certificate to your origin server.
-
Enable SSL and port
443at your origin web server.
After installing a valid certificate on your origin server, set the encryption mode to Full (strict) by following the steps below.
To change your encryption mode in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Choose an encryption mode.
To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a
PATCH request with
ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
off,
flexible,
full,
strict, or
origin_pull).
Even with an active edge certificate, visitors can still access resources over unsecured HTTP connections. Two settings work together to fix this:
- Always Use HTTPS redirects HTTP requests to HTTPS
- Automatic HTTPS Rewrites fixes mixed content references in your page HTML
Always Use HTTPS redirects all HTTP requests to HTTPS before they reach your origin.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Make sure that your SSL/TLS encryption mode is not set to Off. When the encryption mode is Off, the Always Use HTTPS option is not visible in the dashboard.
-
Go to the Edge Certificates ↗ page.
-
Turn on Always Use HTTPS.
-
Make sure that your SSL/TLS encryption mode is not set to Off.
-
Send a
PATCHrequest with
always_use_httpsas the setting name in the URI path, and the
valueparameter set to
"on".
Automatic HTTPS Rewrites prevents mixed content errors by rewriting HTTP resource URLs in your page HTML to HTTPS. This is useful for sites where you do not control all asset URLs, such as CMS-hosted content or embedded third-party resources.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates
-
For Automatic HTTPS Rewrites, switch the toggle to On.
Send a
PATCH request with
automatic_https_rewrites as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"on".
After your encryption mode is set and HTTP traffic is redirected, strengthen your configuration by setting a minimum TLS version, turning on HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), and turning on TLS 1.3.
TLS 1.0 and 1.1 have known vulnerabilities and are no longer considered secure. Setting the minimum TLS version to 1.2 blocks connections from clients using older protocols. For guidance on which version to choose, refer to TLS protocols.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates
-
For Minimum TLS Version, select TLS 1.2.
Send a
PATCH request with
min_tls_version as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"1.2".
TLS 1.3 provides faster handshakes and improved security over TLS 1.2.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates
-
For TLS 1.3, switch the toggle to On.
Send a
PATCH request with
tls_1_3 as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"on". To also turn on 0-RTT (Zero Round Trip Time Resumption), set the value to
"zrt".
HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) adds a response header that tells browsers to connect to your site over HTTPS only, even if a link or redirect tries to send them over HTTP. HSTS protects against protocol downgrade attacks.
Before turning on HSTS, confirm these prerequisites:
- HTTPS is enabled and working on your domain.
- Your DNS records are set to Proxied.
- You are not redirecting HTTPS to HTTP anywhere.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates
-
For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS.
-
Read the dialog and select I understand.
-
Select Next.
-
Configure the HSTS settings:
- Max Age Header: Choose a duration (start with 6 months, increase to 12 months after confirming stability).
- Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains): Turn on if all your subdomains support HTTPS. Subdomains without HTTPS become inaccessible when this is enabled.
- Preload: Turn on only after setting Max Age Header to 12 months. Preload inclusion prevents downgrade attacks on the first visit. Submit your domain at hstspreload.org ↗ after turning on preload.
- No-Sniff Header: Sends the
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniffheader. Turn on to prevent browsers from MIME-type sniffing.
-
Select Save.
Send a
PATCH request with
security_header as the setting name in the URI path, and specify the
value object that includes your HSTS settings.
Cloudflare's default cipher suites provide strong encryption for most sites. You do not need to change them unless a security audit or compliance requirement specifies particular cipher configurations.
For details on the default cipher suites and how to customize them, refer to Cipher suites. For compliance-specific cipher configurations, refer to Customize cipher suites via API.
HTTPS encrypts data in transit, but third-party scripts loaded by your pages can still exfiltrate data from the browser. Client-side security monitors these scripts and alerts you to unexpected additions.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page.Go to Settings
-
(Optional) Filter by Client-side abuse.
-
Turn on Continuous script monitoring.
After turning on monitoring, it may take some time for Cloudflare to generate a list of detected scripts on your domain.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web assets page.Go to Web assets
-
Select the Client-side resources tab.
-
Review the list of detected scripts. Check for unknown or unexpected scripts from domains you do not recognize.
Depending on your Cloudflare plan, you may also be able to review connections made by scripts and check them for malicious activity. For setup details, refer to Get started with client-side security.
After completing the previous stages, verify that your HTTPS configuration works as expected.
Cloudflare's Automatic SSL/TLS analyzes your origin server and selects the most secure encryption mode your origin supports. If your zone uses Automatic SSL/TLS (the default for new zones), Cloudflare adjusts the mode automatically and will not downgrade to a less secure mode if your origin certificate expires.
To check whether your zone uses Automatic SSL/TLS:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Check whether Automatic SSL/TLS or Custom SSL/TLS is selected. If Custom is selected and you want Cloudflare to manage the mode automatically, select Automatic SSL/TLS.
Use SSL Labs Server Test ↗ to verify your HTTPS configuration from outside the Cloudflare network. Enter your domain and review the report. An A or A+ grade indicates that your TLS configuration, certificate chain, and protocol support meet current security standards.
To test supported TLS versions, attempt a request to your website or application while specifying a TLS version.
For example, to test TLS 1.1, use the
curl command below. Replace
www.example.com with your Cloudflare domain and hostname.
If the TLS version you are testing is blocked by Cloudflare, the TLS handshake is not completed and returns an error:
* error:1400442E:SSL routines:CONNECT_CR_SRVR_HELLO:tlsv1 alert
SSL/TLS
- Get started with SSL/TLS — onboarding guide for edge certificates, encryption modes, and HTTPS enforcement
- Encryption modes — detailed explanation of Off, Flexible, Full, and Full (strict) modes
- Cloudflare Origin CA — create free origin certificates trusted by Cloudflare
- Mixed content errors — troubleshoot HTTP resources loaded on HTTPS pages
- ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS — fix redirect loops caused by encryption mode misconfigurations
Client-side security
- Get started with client-side security — activate monitoring, review scripts, configure alerts, and create rules
- Client-side security and PCI DSS compliance — how client-side security maps to PCI DSS v4 requirements