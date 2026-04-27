Enforce HTTPS and encrypt all traffic (Free, Pro, and Business)

HTTPS on Cloudflare involves two separate connections: visitor to Cloudflare, and Cloudflare to your origin server. Both must be encrypted for end-to-end security. This guide walks through five stages:

Configure your SSL/TLS encryption mode. Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS. Harden your HTTPS setup with minimum TLS versions and HSTS. Monitor third-party scripts on your pages. Verify your configuration.

The core workflow is available on Free, Pro, and Business plans.

Note Most procedures in this guide are configured per domain. Select your domain in the Cloudflare dashboard before starting. Client-side security is the exception, as it is configured at the account level.

Configure your SSL/TLS encryption mode

Your SSL/TLS encryption mode controls how Cloudflare connects to your origin server. For end-to-end encryption, use Full (strict) — it encrypts both connections and verifies your origin certificate. For a detailed comparison of all available modes, refer to Encryption modes.

Check your current mode

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page. Go to Overview Check the current encryption mode displayed on the page. If the mode is already Full (strict) , skip to Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS.

, skip to Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS. If the mode is not Full (strict), continue below to install an origin certificate (if needed) and change the mode.

Install a Cloudflare Origin CA certificate

If your origin server does not have a valid SSL certificate, install a free Cloudflare Origin CA certificate. Origin CA certificates are valid for up to 15 years and are trusted by Cloudflare, which means you can set your encryption mode to Full (strict) after installing one.

If your origin already has a valid certificate from a publicly trusted certificate authority, skip to Set your encryption mode to Full (strict).

1. Create an Origin CA certificate

Go to the Origin Server page. Go to Origin Server On the Origin Certificates tab, select Create Certificate. Choose either: Generate private key and CSR with Cloudflare : Private key type can be RSA or ECC.

: Private key type can be RSA or ECC. Use my private key and CSR: Paste your Certificate Signing Request (CSR) into the text field. List the hostnames (including wildcards) the certificate should protect with SSL encryption. The zone apex and first level wildcard hostname are included by default. Choose a Certificate Validity period. Select Create. Choose the Key Format: Servers using OpenSSL (such as Apache and NGINX) generally expect PEM files (Base64-encoded ASCII), but also work with binary DER files.

Servers using Windows and Apache Tomcat require PKCS#7 (a .p7b file). Copy the signed Origin Certificate and Private Key into separate files. For security reasons, you cannot see the Private Key after you exit this screen. Select OK.

Note For details about working with certificates programmatically, refer to API calls.

2. Install the certificate on your origin server

Upload the Origin CA certificate to your origin web server. Update your web server configuration to use the certificate. For server-specific installation instructions, refer to Origin CA certificates. (Required for some servers) Upload the Cloudflare CA root certificate to your origin server. Enable SSL and port 443 at your origin web server.

Note If you do not see your server listed, search the DigiCert documentation ↗ or contact your hosting provider.

Set your encryption mode to Full (strict)

After installing a valid certificate on your origin server, set the encryption mode to Full (strict) by following the steps below.

Dashboard

API To change your encryption mode in the dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page. Go to Overview Choose an encryption mode. To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a PATCH request with ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to your desired setting ( off , flexible , full , strict , or origin_pull ).

Warning If your site shows a 526 error after changing the encryption mode, your origin certificate may not meet the requirements for Full (strict). The certificate must be unexpired, issued by a trusted CA or Cloudflare Origin CA, and contain a Common Name (CN) or Subject Alternative Name (SAN) that matches your hostname. For redirect loop issues, refer to ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS.

Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS

Even with an active edge certificate, visitors can still access resources over unsecured HTTP connections. Two settings work together to fix this:

Always Use HTTPS redirects HTTP requests to HTTPS Automatic HTTPS Rewrites fixes mixed content references in your page HTML

Turn on Always Use HTTPS

Always Use HTTPS redirects all HTTP requests to HTTPS before they reach your origin.

Note If only some parts of your application can support HTTPS traffic, do not turn on Always Use HTTPS. Use a single redirect to selectively redirect specific paths to HTTPS instead. Refer to Redirect admin area requests to HTTPS for an example.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page. Go to Overview Make sure that your SSL/TLS encryption mode is not set to Off. When the encryption mode is Off, the Always Use HTTPS option is not visible in the dashboard. Go to the Edge Certificates ↗ page. Turn on Always Use HTTPS. Make sure that your SSL/TLS encryption mode is not set to Off. Send a PATCH request with always_use_https as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "on" .

Turn on Automatic HTTPS Rewrites

Automatic HTTPS Rewrites prevents mixed content errors by rewriting HTTP resource URLs in your page HTML to HTTPS. This is useful for sites where you do not control all asset URLs, such as CMS-hosted content or embedded third-party resources.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates For Automatic HTTPS Rewrites, switch the toggle to On. Send a PATCH request with automatic_https_rewrites as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "on" .

Note Automatic HTTPS Rewrites does not rewrite all HTTP URLs. Some passive content (such as images) may not be rewritten, which can still cause mixed content warnings. For details on how rewrites work and troubleshooting, refer to Automatic HTTPS Rewrites and Mixed content errors.

Harden your HTTPS configuration

After your encryption mode is set and HTTP traffic is redirected, strengthen your configuration by setting a minimum TLS version, turning on HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), and turning on TLS 1.3.

Set your minimum TLS version

TLS 1.0 and 1.1 have known vulnerabilities and are no longer considered secure. Setting the minimum TLS version to 1.2 blocks connections from clients using older protocols. For guidance on which version to choose, refer to TLS protocols.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates For Minimum TLS Version, select TLS 1.2. Send a PATCH request with min_tls_version as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "1.2" .

Per-hostname minimum TLS version requires Advanced Certificate Manager To set minimum TLS versions for individual hostnames instead of the entire zone, refer to Per-hostname setup. This requires an Advanced Certificate Manager subscription.

Turn on TLS 1.3

TLS 1.3 provides faster handshakes and improved security over TLS 1.2.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates For TLS 1.3, switch the toggle to On. Send a PATCH request with tls_1_3 as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "on" . To also turn on 0-RTT (Zero Round Trip Time Resumption), set the value to "zrt" .

Turn on HSTS

HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) adds a response header that tells browsers to connect to your site over HTTPS only, even if a link or redirect tries to send them over HTTP. HSTS protects against protocol downgrade attacks.

Warning Only turn on HSTS after your HTTPS configuration is fully working and tested. If you remove HTTPS before disabling HSTS or before waiting for the duration of the original Max Age Header, your website becomes inaccessible to visitors for the Max Age Header duration or until you re-enable HTTPS. Refer to HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) before configuring.

Before turning on HSTS, confirm these prerequisites:

HTTPS is enabled and working on your domain.

Your DNS records are set to Proxied.

You are not redirecting HTTPS to HTTP anywhere.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS. Read the dialog and select I understand. Select Next. Configure the HSTS settings: Max Age Header : Choose a duration (start with 6 months, increase to 12 months after confirming stability).

: Choose a duration (start with 6 months, increase to 12 months after confirming stability). Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains) : Turn on if all your subdomains support HTTPS. Subdomains without HTTPS become inaccessible when this is enabled.

: Turn on if all your subdomains support HTTPS. Subdomains without HTTPS become inaccessible when this is enabled. Preload : Turn on only after setting Max Age Header to 12 months. Preload inclusion prevents downgrade attacks on the first visit. Submit your domain at hstspreload.org ↗ after turning on preload.

: Turn on only after setting Max Age Header to 12 months. Preload inclusion prevents downgrade attacks on the first visit. Submit your domain at hstspreload.org after turning on preload. No-Sniff Header: Sends the X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header. Turn on to prevent browsers from MIME-type sniffing. Select Save. Send a PATCH request with security_header as the setting name in the URI path, and specify the value object that includes your HSTS settings.

Review your cipher suites

Cloudflare's default cipher suites provide strong encryption for most sites. You do not need to change them unless a security audit or compliance requirement specifies particular cipher configurations.

For details on the default cipher suites and how to customize them, refer to Cipher suites. For compliance-specific cipher configurations, refer to Customize cipher suites via API.

Custom cipher suites require Advanced Certificate Manager Customizing cipher suites requires an Advanced Certificate Manager subscription. The default cipher suites are applied automatically on all plans.

Monitor third-party scripts with client-side security

HTTPS encrypts data in transit, but third-party scripts loaded by your pages can still exfiltrate data from the browser. Client-side security monitors these scripts and alerts you to unexpected additions.

Turn on script monitoring

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page. Go to Settings (Optional) Filter by Client-side abuse. Turn on Continuous script monitoring.

Review detected resources

After turning on monitoring, it may take some time for Cloudflare to generate a list of detected scripts on your domain.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web assets page. Go to Web assets Select the Client-side resources tab. Review the list of detected scripts. Check for unknown or unexpected scripts from domains you do not recognize.

Depending on your Cloudflare plan, you may also be able to review connections made by scripts and check them for malicious activity. For setup details, refer to Get started with client-side security.

Content security rules require Client-Side Security Advanced To block scripts not on your approved list, you can create content security rules that define an allowlist. This requires the Client-Side Security Advanced add-on. Refer to Content security rules for setup instructions.

Verify your configuration

After completing the previous stages, verify that your HTTPS configuration works as expected.

Use Automatic SSL/TLS

Cloudflare's Automatic SSL/TLS analyzes your origin server and selects the most secure encryption mode your origin supports. If your zone uses Automatic SSL/TLS (the default for new zones), Cloudflare adjusts the mode automatically and will not downgrade to a less secure mode if your origin certificate expires.

To check whether your zone uses Automatic SSL/TLS:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page. Go to Overview Check whether Automatic SSL/TLS or Custom SSL/TLS is selected. If Custom is selected and you want Cloudflare to manage the mode automatically, select Automatic SSL/TLS.

Note The SSL/TLS Recommender is deprecated in favor of Automatic SSL/TLS. If you previously used the Recommender, Automatic SSL/TLS replaces it. Refer to SSL/TLS Recommender for migration details.

Use SSL Labs Server Test ↗ to verify your HTTPS configuration from outside the Cloudflare network. Enter your domain and review the report. An A or A+ grade indicates that your TLS configuration, certificate chain, and protocol support meet current security standards.

To test supported TLS versions, attempt a request to your website or application while specifying a TLS version.

For example, to test TLS 1.1, use the curl command below. Replace www.example.com with your Cloudflare domain and hostname.

Terminal window curl https://www.example.com -svo /dev/null --tls-max 1.1

If the TLS version you are testing is blocked by Cloudflare, the TLS handshake is not completed and returns an error:

* error:1400442E:SSL routines:CONNECT_CR_SRVR_HELLO:tlsv1 alert

Note Local VPN or a device security client may prevent insecure connections using legacy protocols like TLS 1.0. Make sure to disable such network or security client before running the test on your device.

PCI DSS compliance For PCI DSS compliance, TLS 1.2 is the minimum required version. Refer to PCI compliance and vulnerabilities mitigation for details.

Related resources

SSL/TLS

Get started with SSL/TLS — onboarding guide for edge certificates, encryption modes, and HTTPS enforcement

Encryption modes — detailed explanation of Off, Flexible, Full, and Full (strict) modes

Cloudflare Origin CA — create free origin certificates trusted by Cloudflare

Mixed content errors — troubleshoot HTTP resources loaded on HTTPS pages

ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS — fix redirect loops caused by encryption mode misconfigurations

Client-side security