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Secure your content

Media assets are vulnerable to hotlinking, unauthorized downloads, and piracy. Cloudflare Hotlink Protection blocks other sites from embedding your media, Stream signed URLs provide time-limited access tokens, and Access gates premium content behind identity policies.

Solutions

Block unauthorized embedding of resources from external sites. Learn more about Hotlink Protection.

  • Hotlink protection - Block other sites from embedding or hot-linking your images and video without permission

Stream

Live streaming with automatic recording and instant playback. Learn more about Stream Live.

  • Token authentication - Issue time-limited access tokens so only authorized viewers can access protected media

Access

Zero Trust access control for applications and infrastructure. Learn more about Access.

  • Identity-based access - Gate premium or subscriber-only content behind Cloudflare Access identity policies

Get started

  1. Enable Hotlink Protection
  2. Secure Stream videos with signed URLs
  3. Cloudflare Access get started