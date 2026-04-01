Secure your content

Media assets are vulnerable to hotlinking, unauthorized downloads, and piracy. Cloudflare Hotlink Protection blocks other sites from embedding your media, Stream signed URLs provide time-limited access tokens, and Access gates premium content behind identity policies.

Solutions

Hotlink Protection

Block unauthorized embedding of resources from external sites. Learn more about Hotlink Protection.

Hotlink protection - Block other sites from embedding or hot-linking your images and video without permission

Stream

Live streaming with automatic recording and instant playback. Learn more about Stream Live.

Token authentication - Issue time-limited access tokens so only authorized viewers can access protected media

Access

Zero Trust access control for applications and infrastructure. Learn more about Access.

Identity-based access - Gate premium or subscriber-only content behind Cloudflare Access identity policies