 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Web sites and web apps

Build and deploy full-stack web applications globally with serverless compute, storage, and instant deployments. Cloudflare Workers runs your frontend and backend logic at the edge. D1 provides a serverless SQL database. KV stores key-value data globally. R2 provides S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Durable Objects coordinates real-time state. Queues handles background processing.

Architecture patterns

Full-stack application

Build a complete application with frontend and backend:

  • Workers serves your frontend assets (React, Vue, Astro, and similar frameworks) and handles Application Programming Interface (API) routes
  • D1 stores application data
  • R2 stores user uploads and assets

Real-time collaborative app

Build multiplayer or collaborative features:

  • Durable Objects coordinates state and WebSocket connections
  • Workers handles HTTP requests and routing
  • KV caches frequently accessed data
  • Queues processes background tasks

Static site with dynamic features

Add interactivity to static content:

  • Workers serves static HTML/CSS/JavaScript (JS) and handles form submissions and API calls
  • KV stores form data and user preferences
  • R2 stores uploaded files

Prerequisites

Create a new application

Use an existing application

  • A Cloudflare account.
  • A domain added to Cloudflare with DNS records proxied through Cloudflare. This is required for security features (SSL/TLS, Application security), caching, and performance optimizations.
  • Node.js (version 16.17.0 or later) and Wrangler if you plan to add Workers-based functionality to your existing application.