Complete documentation for building and deploying applications on Cloudflare.
Web sites and web apps
Build and deploy full-stack web applications globally with serverless compute, storage, and instant deployments. Cloudflare Workers runs your frontend and backend logic at the edge. D1 provides a serverless SQL database. KV stores key-value data globally. R2 provides S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Durable Objects coordinates real-time state. Queues handles background processing.
- Deploy frontend applications
- Build serverless backends
- Store application data
- Add real-time features
- Optimize performance
- Secure your application
Build a complete application with frontend and backend:
- Workers serves your frontend assets (React, Vue, Astro, and similar frameworks) and handles Application Programming Interface (API) routes
- D1 stores application data
- R2 stores user uploads and assets
Build multiplayer or collaborative features:
- Durable Objects coordinates state and WebSocket connections
- Workers handles HTTP requests and routing
- KV caches frequently accessed data
- Queues processes background tasks
Add interactivity to static content:
- Workers serves static HTML/CSS/JavaScript (JS) and handles form submissions and API calls
- KV stores form data and user preferences
- R2 stores uploaded files
- A Cloudflare account ↗.
- Node.js ↗ (version 16.17.0 or later) installed on your machine.
- Wrangler installed. Wrangler is the CLI for creating, testing, and deploying Workers projects.
- A Cloudflare account ↗.
- A domain added to Cloudflare with DNS records proxied through Cloudflare. This is required for security features (SSL/TLS, Application security), caching, and performance optimizations.
- Node.js ↗ (version 16.17.0 or later) and Wrangler if you plan to add Workers-based functionality to your existing application.
Step-by-step guides for building on Cloudflare.