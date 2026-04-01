Accelerate connections

Network congestion and suboptimal routing between your origin and visitors add latency. Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing uses real-time network telemetry to route requests through the fastest paths, while Early Hints preloads assets before the full HTML response arrives.

Solutions

Argo Smart Routing

Route traffic through the fastest paths across Cloudflare's network. Learn more about Argo Smart Routing.

Smart routing - Automatically route requests through uncongested network paths, reducing latency between edge and origin

- Automatically route requests through uncongested network paths, reducing latency between edge and origin Optimized paths - Real-time network telemetry selects the fastest available route for each request

Speed

Improve the performance of your website or web application. Learn more about Speed.

Faster handshakes - Assess the performance of your website and gain recommendations on how to optimize your website

Early Hints

Preload assets before the HTML response arrives. Learn more about Early Hints.

Asset preloading - Send 103 Early Hints responses so browsers start fetching assets before the full HTML arrives