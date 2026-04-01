Connect your internal network services

Internal services and microservices often need to communicate without exposing endpoints to the public Internet. Cloudflare Tunnel creates outbound-only connections with no inbound firewall rules, while Access enforces Zero Trust policies for every request between services.

Solutions

Cloudflare Tunnel

Connect infrastructure to Cloudflare without opening inbound firewall ports. Learn more about Cloudflare Tunnel.

No public exposure - Internal Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) remain private; Tunnel establishes an outbound-only connection with no inbound firewall rules needed

Access

Zero Trust access control for applications and infrastructure. Learn more about Access.

Zero Trust policies - Verify identity and enforce per-service policies for every request between services

- Verify identity and enforce per-service policies for every request between services Centralized policy management - Manage access rules for all internal services from a single control plane

Service Tokens

Non-interactive credentials for machine-to-machine authentication. Learn more about Service Tokens.

Service-to-service auth - Authenticate internal services with non-interactive credentials managed in Cloudflare One