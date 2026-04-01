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Access internal applications securely

Traditional VPNs grant broad network access, create bottlenecks, and are difficult to scale. Cloudflare replaces VPNs with Zero Trust access — verifying identity and device posture on every request — using Cloudflare Tunnel, Access, and the Cloudflare One client.

Solutions

Cloudflare One

Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.

  • Zero Trust access - Verify identity and device posture on every request before granting access to internal applications
  • Granular policies - Control access by user, group, device posture, and location with per-application rules

Cloudflare Tunnel

Connect infrastructure to Cloudflare without opening inbound firewall ports. Learn more about Cloudflare Tunnel.

  • No network exposure - Internal apps remain private; Tunnel creates an outbound-only connection with no inbound firewall changes

Cloudflare One client

Securely route traffic through Cloudflare's network. Learn more about Cloudflare One client.

  • Better performance - Lower latency than traditional VPN architectures, as traffic routes through Cloudflare's global network rather than backhauling to a central data center

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Access internal applications securely