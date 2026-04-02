SaaS platforms are high-value targets because a single breach can expose data across all tenants. Cloudflare's managed rulesets protect your platform and customer endpoints, rate limiting prevents any single tenant from degrading service for others, and Cloudflare One gates admin tools behind Zero Trust policies.

Solutions

Application security

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about Application security.

Platform protection - Application security's managed rulesets block common attacks against your platform and your customers' endpoints

- Application security's managed rulesets block common attacks against your platform and your customers' endpoints API protection - Secure platform Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) with security rules and per-API-key rate limits

Rate limiting

Limit request rates based on flexible matching criteria. Learn more about Rate limiting.

Per-tenant limits - Apply rate limits per customer identifier to prevent one tenant from degrading service for others

Cloudflare One

Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.

Admin security - Gate internal dashboards and admin tools behind Zero Trust identity policies