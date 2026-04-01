Block application attacks

Web applications face constant threats from SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and other Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities. Cloudflare WAF managed rulesets block these attacks automatically, and rate limiting prevents brute force abuse.

Solutions

Application security (WAF)

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about WAF.

Managed rulesets - Pre-configured rules covering OWASP Top 10 and emerging threats, updated by Cloudflare

- Pre-configured rules covering OWASP Top 10 and emerging threats, updated by Cloudflare Zero-day protection - Rules are updated as new vulnerabilities are discovered, with no action required from you

- Rules are updated as new vulnerabilities are discovered, with no action required from you Custom rules - Block or challenge requests based on any request attribute including headers, cookies, and IP reputation

Rate limiting

Limit request rates based on flexible matching criteria. Learn more about rate limiting.

Rate limiting - Prevent brute force attacks and Application Programming Interface (API) abuse with flexible per-endpoint request limits