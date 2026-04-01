Mitigate DDoS attacks

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks can take your application offline by flooding it with traffic. Cloudflare DDoS Protection mitigates these attacks automatically at the network edge, with no caps on attack size or duration and no manual intervention required.

Solutions

DDoS Protection

Automatic mitigation of volumetric and application-layer DDoS attacks. Learn more about DDoS Protection.

Always-on protection - Attacks are mitigated automatically with no manual intervention required

- Attacks are mitigated automatically with no manual intervention required Unlimited mitigation - No caps on attack size or duration

- No caps on attack size or duration Layer 3/4 protection - Block network-layer floods and amplification attacks at the network edge