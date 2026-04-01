Store application data

Web applications need different storage types for different workloads — relational data, key-value lookups, file uploads, and real-time state. Cloudflare provides serverless storage options including D1 (SQL), KV (key-value), R2 (object storage), and Durable Objects (strongly consistent state).

Solutions

D1

Serverless SQL database built on SQLite, with global read replication. Learn more about D1.

SQL database - Full Structured Query Language (SQL) with global read replication built on SQLite

KV

Globally distributed key-value storage for low-latency reads. Learn more about KV.

Key-value storage - Fast globally-distributed reads for configuration, sessions, and cached data

R2

S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Learn more about R2.

Object storage - Store user-uploaded files and assets with no egress fees

Durable Objects

Stateful objects with strongly consistent storage and coordination. Learn more about Durable Objects.

Real-time state - Strongly consistent coordination for collaborative features and live data