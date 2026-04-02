Structured learning path for site optimization.
Performance
Accelerate websites and applications with Cloudflare CDN (Content Delivery Network) caching, image optimization, smart routing, load balancing, and web analytics.
- Cache content globally
- Optimize images
- Accelerate connections
- Optimize web assets
- Balance traffic across origins
- Monitor performance
- A Cloudflare account ↗.
- A domain added to Cloudflare with DNS records proxied through Cloudflare's network. Caching, image optimization, speed optimizations, Argo Smart Routing, and Load Balancing all operate at the edge and require traffic to pass through Cloudflare.
- Web Analytics can be added to any site without a proxied domain by adding the JavaScript snippet to your pages directly.
Analyze cache hit rates and optimize caching.
Explore how companies accelerate their applications with Cloudflare.