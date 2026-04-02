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Performance

Accelerate websites and applications with Cloudflare CDN (Content Delivery Network) caching, image optimization, smart routing, load balancing, and web analytics.

Prerequisites

  • A Cloudflare account.
  • A domain added to Cloudflare with DNS records proxied through Cloudflare's network. Caching, image optimization, speed optimizations, Argo Smart Routing, and Load Balancing all operate at the edge and require traffic to pass through Cloudflare.
  • Web Analytics can be added to any site without a proxied domain by adding the JavaScript snippet to your pages directly.