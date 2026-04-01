Store and isolate customer data

Multi-tenant platforms need to store customer data with appropriate isolation — per-tenant databases, separate object storage, or row-level separation. Cloudflare provides serverless storage options that support tenant isolation at the database, bucket, or key-prefix level.

Solutions

D1

Serverless SQL database built on SQLite, with global read replication. Learn more about D1.

Database per tenant - Create isolated D1 databases per customer for complete data separation, or use row-level isolation in a shared database

R2

S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Learn more about R2.

Object storage - Store customer files and assets per tenant using prefix or bucket-level isolation, with no egress fees

Durable Objects

Stateful objects with strongly consistent storage and coordination. Learn more about Durable Objects.

Real-time coordination - Manage stateful workflows and provide strong consistency for multi-tenant operations

KV

Globally distributed key-value storage for low-latency reads. Learn more about KV.

Edge configuration - Store per-tenant settings, feature flags, and session data at the edge for low-latency reads