Build serverless backends

Running backend code on traditional servers requires provisioning capacity, managing scaling, and accepting cold starts. Cloudflare Workers runs your server-side code at the edge with fast startup, automatic scaling, and global distribution across 300+ locations.

Solutions

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Global deployment - Code runs at the Cloudflare location nearest to each user automatically

- Code runs at the Cloudflare location nearest to each user automatically Fast startup - V8 isolates start in milliseconds with no warm-up period, avoiding the cold start delays of container-based platforms

- V8 isolates start in milliseconds with no warm-up period, avoiding the cold start delays of container-based platforms Auto-scaling - Handle traffic spikes without provisioning or configuration

Cron Triggers

Schedule Workers to run on a recurring basis. Learn more about Cron Triggers.

Scheduled tasks - Run Workers on a fixed schedule for background jobs and periodic tasks

Queues

Reliable message queuing and background processing for Workers. Learn more about Queues.

Async processing - Reliably process background jobs and webhooks without blocking request handling