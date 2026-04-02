Complete documentation for Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).
Company security
Protect employees, devices, and data with Zero Trust access, secure web gateway, and email security. Cloudflare Access and Tunnel replace VPNs with identity-verified, per-request access to internal applications. Gateway filters DNS and HTTP traffic to block threats. DLP prevents sensitive data from leaving your network. Email Security stops phishing, BEC, and malware. DMARC management prevents domain spoofing.
- Access internal applications securely
- Secure your company's Internet access
- Stop email phishing attacks
- Prevent data loss
- Ensure device endpoint security
Replace traditional VPNs with Zero Trust access to internal applications:
- Cloudflare Tunnel connects internal apps to Cloudflare without opening inbound firewall ports
- Access verifies identity and device posture on every request
- Cloudflare One client routes device traffic through Cloudflare's network
Filter and inspect Internet-bound traffic from employees:
- Gateway applies DNS and HTTP filtering policies to block threats and enforce acceptable use
- Browser Isolation executes risky web content in a remote browser
- DLP inspects outbound traffic for sensitive data patterns
Stop phishing, malware, and spoofing before they reach the inbox:
- Email Security scans inbound messages for phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and malicious attachments
- DMARC management enforces email authentication and prevents domain spoofing
- A Cloudflare account ↗.
- A Cloudflare One organization created in the Cloudflare dashboard. Access, Gateway (Secure Web Gateway), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Browser Isolation, and Device Posture all operate within Cloudflare One.
Complete documentation for email threat protection.
Explore how enterprises implement Zero Trust with Cloudflare.