Company security

Protect employees, devices, and data with Zero Trust access, secure web gateway, and email security. Cloudflare Access and Tunnel replace VPNs with identity-verified, per-request access to internal applications. Gateway filters DNS and HTTP traffic to block threats. DLP prevents sensitive data from leaving your network. Email Security stops phishing, BEC, and malware. DMARC management prevents domain spoofing.

Architecture patterns

VPN replacement

Replace traditional VPNs with Zero Trust access to internal applications:

Cloudflare Tunnel connects internal apps to Cloudflare without opening inbound firewall ports

connects internal apps to Cloudflare without opening inbound firewall ports Access verifies identity and device posture on every request

verifies identity and device posture on every request Cloudflare One client routes device traffic through Cloudflare's network

Secure web gateway

Filter and inspect Internet-bound traffic from employees:

Gateway applies DNS and HTTP filtering policies to block threats and enforce acceptable use

applies DNS and HTTP filtering policies to block threats and enforce acceptable use Browser Isolation executes risky web content in a remote browser

executes risky web content in a remote browser DLP inspects outbound traffic for sensitive data patterns

Email threat protection

Stop phishing, malware, and spoofing before they reach the inbox:

Email Security scans inbound messages for phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and malicious attachments

scans inbound messages for phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and malicious attachments DMARC management enforces email authentication and prevents domain spoofing

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account ↗ .

. A Cloudflare One organization created in the Cloudflare dashboard. Access, Gateway (Secure Web Gateway), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Browser Isolation, and Device Posture all operate within Cloudflare One.

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