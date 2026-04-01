Upload, encode, and deliver videos

Building a video platform requires upload handling, encoding to multiple resolutions, adaptive bitrate delivery, and global distribution. Cloudflare Stream handles all of this — upload, transcode, store, and deliver — with no video infrastructure to manage.

Solutions

Stream

Upload, encode, store, and deliver video with adaptive bitrate streaming. Learn more about Stream.

Automatic encoding - Videos transcoded to multiple resolutions and formats on upload with no infrastructure to manage

- Videos transcoded to multiple resolutions and formats on upload with no infrastructure to manage Adaptive bitrate - HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) automatically adjusts quality to match viewer bandwidth

- HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) automatically adjusts quality to match viewer bandwidth Global delivery - Video served directly from Cloudflare's edge network without a separate Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Stream Live

Live streaming with automatic recording and instant playback. Learn more about Stream Live.

Live streaming - Low-latency live video with automatic recording and instant playback after the stream ends

RealtimeKit

Add customizable live video and voice to web or mobile applications. Learn more about RealtimeKit.

Real-time communication - Add peer-to-peer video and audio directly to your application