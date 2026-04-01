Cache and accelerate media delivery

Streaming video and serving images to a global audience requires low-latency delivery from locations close to each viewer. Cloudflare Cache serves media globally, and Argo Smart Routing ensures cache misses take the fastest path back to your origin.

Solutions

Cache

Cache content at Cloudflare's global network of edge locations. Learn more about Cache.

Global edge caching - Media content served from 300+ edge locations to reduce latency for global audiences

- Media content served from 300+ edge locations to reduce latency for global audiences Origin offload - Cached content is served directly from the edge, reducing origin bandwidth and compute costs

- Cached content is served directly from the edge, reducing origin bandwidth and compute costs Tiered caching - Regional cache tiers absorb repeated requests before they reach the origin, further reducing load

Argo Smart Routing

Route traffic through the fastest paths across Cloudflare's network. Learn more about Argo Smart Routing.

Smart routing - Requests that miss cache are routed through the fastest available network paths to origin