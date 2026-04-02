Secure your application

Web applications face threats at every layer: unencrypted traffic, injection attacks, DDoS floods, credential stuffing bots, and malicious third-party scripts. Cloudflare provides defense in depth from automatic SSL/TLS encryption through application security, DDoS protection, bot scoring, and client-side script monitoring.

Solutions

Encrypt all traffic with free, automatic SSL certificates. Learn more about SSL/TLS.

Automatic HTTPS - Free Universal SSL certificates provisioned and renewed automatically

Application security

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about Application security.

Attack protection - Application security's managed rulesets block SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities

DDoS protection

Automatic mitigation of volumetric and application-layer DDoS attacks. Learn more about DDoS protection.

DDoS mitigation - Always-on layer 3/4 and layer 7 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection included at no extra cost

Bot security

Machine learning powered bot detection with granular control over bot traffic. Learn more about Bot security.

Bot defense - Stop credential stuffing and content scraping with ML-powered bot scoring

Turnstile

Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for forms and user interactions. Learn more about Turnstile.

Form protection - Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for login and signup forms

Client-side security

Monitor and control third-party scripts and outbound connections on your pages. Learn more about Client-side security.

Script security - Detect and block malicious third-party JavaScript injections