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Secure your application

Web applications face threats at every layer: unencrypted traffic, injection attacks, DDoS floods, credential stuffing bots, and malicious third-party scripts. Cloudflare provides defense in depth from automatic SSL/TLS encryption through application security, DDoS protection, bot scoring, and client-side script monitoring.

Solutions

SSL/TLS

Encrypt all traffic with free, automatic SSL certificates. Learn more about SSL/TLS.

  • Automatic HTTPS - Free Universal SSL certificates provisioned and renewed automatically

Application security

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about Application security.

  • Attack protection - Application security's managed rulesets block SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities

DDoS protection

Automatic mitigation of volumetric and application-layer DDoS attacks. Learn more about DDoS protection.

  • DDoS mitigation - Always-on layer 3/4 and layer 7 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection included at no extra cost

Bot security

Machine learning powered bot detection with granular control over bot traffic. Learn more about Bot security.

  • Bot defense - Stop credential stuffing and content scraping with ML-powered bot scoring

Turnstile

Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for forms and user interactions. Learn more about Turnstile.

  • Form protection - Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for login and signup forms

Client-side security

Monitor and control third-party scripts and outbound connections on your pages. Learn more about Client-side security.

  • Script security - Detect and block malicious third-party JavaScript injections

Get started

  1. Enable SSL/TLS
  2. Configure Application Security managed rules
  3. Add Turnstile to forms