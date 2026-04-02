Secure your application
Web applications face threats at every layer: unencrypted traffic, injection attacks, DDoS floods, credential stuffing bots, and malicious third-party scripts. Cloudflare provides defense in depth from automatic SSL/TLS encryption through application security, DDoS protection, bot scoring, and client-side script monitoring.
Encrypt all traffic with free, automatic SSL certificates. Learn more about SSL/TLS.
- Automatic HTTPS - Free Universal SSL certificates provisioned and renewed automatically
Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about Application security.
- Attack protection - Application security's managed rulesets block SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities
Automatic mitigation of volumetric and application-layer DDoS attacks. Learn more about DDoS protection.
- DDoS mitigation - Always-on layer 3/4 and layer 7 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection included at no extra cost
Machine learning powered bot detection with granular control over bot traffic. Learn more about Bot security.
- Bot defense - Stop credential stuffing and content scraping with ML-powered bot scoring
Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for forms and user interactions. Learn more about Turnstile.
- Form protection - Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for login and signup forms
Monitor and control third-party scripts and outbound connections on your pages. Learn more about Client-side security.
- Script security - Detect and block malicious third-party JavaScript injections