Monitor your APIs

Understanding how your APIs are used — request volume, latency, error rates, and undocumented endpoints — is essential for reliability and security. Cloudflare API Shield Analytics discovers endpoints from observed traffic, Logpush streams logs to your analytics platform, and Workers Analytics Engine tracks custom business metrics.

Solutions

API Shield Analytics

Discover endpoints and monitor API traffic patterns. Learn more about API Shield Analytics.

API discovery - Automatically find undocumented endpoints from observed traffic

- Automatically find undocumented endpoints from observed traffic Traffic analysis - Understand request volume, latency, and usage patterns per endpoint

Logpush

Stream logs from Cloudflare products to external destinations. Learn more about Logpush.

Log export - Stream detailed API request logs to your Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system, data warehouse, or analytics platform

Workers Analytics Engine

Store and query time-series analytics data from Workers. Learn more about Workers Analytics Engine.

Custom metrics - Track business-specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as per-customer usage and error rates