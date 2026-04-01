Customer domains with SSL for SaaS

SaaS customers expect to use their own domains (for example, app.theirdomain.com ) instead of a subdomain on your platform. Cloudflare SSL for SaaS provisions and renews SSL certificates automatically for every custom hostname, with no manual steps or customer action required.

Solutions

Cloudflare for Platforms

Extend Cloudflare's network and services to your customers. Learn more about Cloudflare for Platforms.

Custom domains - Customers bring their own domains and have them route to your platform with per-tenant configuration

SSL for SaaS

Provision and manage SSL certificates for custom customer domains. Learn more about SSL for SaaS.

Automatic SSL - Certificates provisioned and renewed automatically for every customer domain with no manual steps

- Certificates provisioned and renewed automatically for every customer domain with no manual steps No customer action required - Cloudflare can complete domain validation without requiring action from the customer

- Cloudflare can complete domain validation without requiring action from the customer Scale - Support thousands of custom hostnames per domain without additional per-hostname infrastructure