Optimize web assets
Unoptimized HTML, CSS, and JavaScript increase page weight and slow down rendering. Cloudflare Speed automatically minifies and compresses these assets, while Zaraz loads third-party analytics and marketing tags server-side to avoid blocking page rendering.
Improve the performance of your website or web application. Learn more about Speed.
- Minification - Remove whitespace and unnecessary characters from HTML, CSS, and JavaScript automatically
- Compression - Brotli and Gzip compression applied to all text-based assets at the edge
- Core Web Vitals - Improve Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) scores by deferring non-critical scripts and optimizing asset delivery
Server-side loading of third-party tools to improve performance and privacy. Learn more about Zaraz.
- Third-party optimization - Load analytics, marketing tags, and other third-party tools through Cloudflare without blocking page rendering