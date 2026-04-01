Optimize web assets

Unoptimized HTML, CSS, and JavaScript increase page weight and slow down rendering. Cloudflare Speed automatically minifies and compresses these assets, while Zaraz loads third-party analytics and marketing tags server-side to avoid blocking page rendering.

Solutions

Speed

Improve the performance of your website or web application. Learn more about Speed.

Minification - Remove whitespace and unnecessary characters from HTML, CSS, and JavaScript automatically

- Remove whitespace and unnecessary characters from HTML, CSS, and JavaScript automatically Compression - Brotli and Gzip compression applied to all text-based assets at the edge

- Brotli and Gzip compression applied to all text-based assets at the edge Core Web Vitals - Improve Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) scores by deferring non-critical scripts and optimizing asset delivery

Zaraz

Server-side loading of third-party tools to improve performance and privacy. Learn more about Zaraz.

Third-party optimization - Load analytics, marketing tags, and other third-party tools through Cloudflare without blocking page rendering