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Optimize web assets

Unoptimized HTML, CSS, and JavaScript increase page weight and slow down rendering. Cloudflare Speed automatically minifies and compresses these assets, while Zaraz loads third-party analytics and marketing tags server-side to avoid blocking page rendering.

Solutions

Speed

Improve the performance of your website or web application. Learn more about Speed.

  • Minification - Remove whitespace and unnecessary characters from HTML, CSS, and JavaScript automatically
  • Compression - Brotli and Gzip compression applied to all text-based assets at the edge
  • Core Web Vitals - Improve Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) scores by deferring non-critical scripts and optimizing asset delivery

Zaraz

Server-side loading of third-party tools to improve performance and privacy. Learn more about Zaraz.

  • Third-party optimization - Load analytics, marketing tags, and other third-party tools through Cloudflare without blocking page rendering

Get started

  1. Enable Speed optimizations
  2. Zaraz get started