Optimize images
Images are often the largest assets on a page and the biggest contributor to slow load times. Cloudflare Images resizes and converts images on-the-fly to modern formats like WebP and AVIF, while Polish compresses existing images without visible quality loss.
Transform, optimize, and deliver images at scale. Learn more about Images.
- Modern formats - Automatically serve WebP or AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) to supported browsers, falling back gracefully for others
- Responsive images - Resize and transform images on-the-fly via URL parameters without pre-generating variants
Automatic image compression without quality loss. Learn more about Polish.
- Automatic compression - Reduce image file sizes through lossless or lossy compression without visible quality loss
Improve page load performance with built-in optimizations. Learn more about Speed.
- Lazy loading - Defer loading of off-screen images to improve initial page load and Core Web Vitals