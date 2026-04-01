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Optimize images

Images are often the largest assets on a page and the biggest contributor to slow load times. Cloudflare Images resizes and converts images on-the-fly to modern formats like WebP and AVIF, while Polish compresses existing images without visible quality loss.

Solutions

Images

Transform, optimize, and deliver images at scale. Learn more about Images.

  • Modern formats - Automatically serve WebP or AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) to supported browsers, falling back gracefully for others
  • Responsive images - Resize and transform images on-the-fly via URL parameters without pre-generating variants

Polish

Automatic image compression without quality loss. Learn more about Polish.

  • Automatic compression - Reduce image file sizes through lossless or lossy compression without visible quality loss

Speed

Improve page load performance with built-in optimizations. Learn more about Speed.

  • Lazy loading - Defer loading of off-screen images to improve initial page load and Core Web Vitals

Get started

  1. Images get started
  2. Enable Polish