Optimize images

Images are often the largest assets on a page and the biggest contributor to slow load times. Cloudflare Images resizes and converts images on-the-fly to modern formats like WebP and AVIF, while Polish compresses existing images without visible quality loss.

Solutions

Images

Transform, optimize, and deliver images at scale. Learn more about Images.

Modern formats - Automatically serve WebP or AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) to supported browsers, falling back gracefully for others

- Automatically serve WebP or AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) to supported browsers, falling back gracefully for others Responsive images - Resize and transform images on-the-fly via URL parameters without pre-generating variants

Polish

Automatic image compression without quality loss. Learn more about Polish.

Automatic compression - Reduce image file sizes through lossless or lossy compression without visible quality loss

Speed

Improve page load performance with built-in optimizations. Learn more about Speed.

Lazy loading - Defer loading of off-screen images to improve initial page load and Core Web Vitals