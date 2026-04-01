Deploy APIs at the edge

Deploying APIs on traditional infrastructure means managing servers, configuring regions, and provisioning for traffic spikes. Cloudflare Workers runs your API handlers in 300+ locations worldwide with automatic scaling and fast startup times.

Solutions

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Global deployment - API handlers run in 300+ Cloudflare locations worldwide with no regional configuration

- API handlers run in 300+ Cloudflare locations worldwide with no regional configuration Auto-scaling - Handle traffic spikes without provisioning servers or setting capacity limits

Queues

Reliable message queuing and background processing for Workers. Learn more about Queues.

Async processing - Offload webhook delivery and background jobs without blocking the API response

D1 and Durable Objects

Serverless SQL database built on SQLite, with global read replication (learn more about D1). Stateful objects with strongly consistent storage and coordination (learn more about Durable Objects).

Integrated storage - Structured Query Language (SQL) database and strongly consistent state storage available as Worker bindings